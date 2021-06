With the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline in Minnesota and much of the country, the Star Tribune is beginning to scale back its data collection efforts — most notably its Minnesota COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, which launched several days after the first confirmed case was recorded in the state in March 2020, quickly became a valued resource for readers seeking data-driven information about the pandemic in Minnesota. It is by far the most-visited article in the history of StarTribune.com.