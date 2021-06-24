Cancel
Oxnard, CA

JESSICA KIMBLE | Artist, musician, organizer and founder of New Gen Juneteenth

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured: Jessica Kimble, aka J. Lynn. Photo submitted. Juneteenth is officially on June 19 and commemorates the date in 1865 that slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they had been freed, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. The Oxnard-based Juneteenth committee has hosted a vibrant celebration for 30 years. Last year, due to the pandemic, the traditional event held in Plaza Park was canceled. But one aspect, the Harmony Art Walk, was adapted to make it relevant for the current moment.

