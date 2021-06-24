Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development
Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.aithority.com