Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Automation#Prescient Devices#Pdi#Saas#Rapid#Bosch Rexroth Ag#Plc#Ui#Prescient Devices#Ctrlx Core#Prescient Designer#Ctrlx World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Marketsmartechseries.com

Cherre And StateBook Announce Partnership To Integrate Comprehensive Economic Data Into Real Estate Analytics Platform

This partnership will enable mutual customers to seamlessly incorporate community level market data into their Cherre data platform. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced a partnership with StateBook, a provider of comprehensive economic market data for every community in the U.S. This new partnership will enable joint customers to easily integrate StateBook’s rich economic data into their Cherre data and analytics warehouse, providing deeper property and market insights for better decision making.
Technologymartechseries.com

Enterprise Automation Announces Results Of Innovative Artificial Intelligence And Data Visualization Research And Development Projects

Enterprise Automation’s internal R&D group has completed projects for the drinking water industry using AVEVA artificial intelligence and data visualization software solutions and seeks partners for developing technology-based proofs of concept. Enterprise Automation, North America’s premier control systems integration firm serving the water and wastewater and life sciences industries today...
Computersfortinet.com

Highlighting the Value of an Integrated Security Platform

As organizations strive to modernize their networks, the latter will continue to expand and become increasingly complex. This will lead to a deeper fragmentation of traditional edges, like the data center, wide area network (WAN), and local area network (LAN). As a result of this fragmentation, partners may find it difficult to secure their customers’ networks, which now include new unique edges.
Softwareaithority.com

Orbus Software Announces Enhanced Integration with ServiceNow Platform

Bi-directional ServiceNow integration provides unique visibility across business and IT landscapes. Orbus Software, a global software vendor and recognised leading provider of Enterprise Architecture software for digital transformation, announces its enhanced integration with ServiceNow, the world’s leading cloud platform for IT Operations and Service Management. This enhancement provides Orbus Software’s...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Akamai Platform Update: New Security Enhancements That Intelligently Automate Application and API Security, Mitigate Online Fraud, and Reduce Burden on Security Professionals

Today is Day 2 of Akamai’s Platform Update. Yesterday, we talked about the acceleration of modern app development and how we’re empowering users to shift more compute and data to the edge. From the core to the cloud to the edge, the applications and APIs that power modern web experiences must also be protected from threats. That’s the focus for today. Let’s shift gears and discuss Akamai’s platform improvements to application and API security, abuse and fraud prevention.
SoftwareVentureBeat

DataRobot adds automated AI reports, Snowflake integration

DataRobot, a platform that aims to bring AI technologies to enterprises, today announced its second major platform release, DataRobot version 7.1. With the introduction of MLOps management agents, time series model enhancements, and automated AI reports, the goal is to enable organizations to drive business outcomes with AI and accelerate customers’ time to value, the company says.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Sequitur Labs Announces EmPOWER SaaS Platform for Secure Lifecycle Management of IoT Devices | #cloudsecurity

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs today introduced its EmPOWER™ Service, a new cloud-based offering that securely monitors, manages and updates IoT devices to address technical, IP, supply chain and business-process challenges faced by IoT developers and manufacturers dealing with the acceleration of Artificial Intelligence at the network edge. Sequitur’s EmPOWER Platform introduces...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

IoT Devices Could Be the Weak Link in Your Cybersecurity

The increasing use of IoT devices in a business setting isn’t all bad. They help improve staff’s productivity, optimize limited resources, and even automate some mundane, background tasks. But all the benefits still don’t negate the dangers that they pose to your business. The Myth of IoT Security. After decades...
Softwareaithority.com

dotData and Snowflake Integration Automates Full-Cycle AI Development From Data Through Automated Feature Engineering to AutoML

Integration Empowers Customers to Quickly and Easily Gain Insights and Intelligence Faster From Their Data. dotData, a leader in full-cycle enterprise AI automation solutions, announced the availability of dotData Platform with Snowflake, a leading Cloud Data Platform. The new integration streamlines and simplifies the movement of data between Snowflake and...
ComputersBank Info Security

Risk Management and Integrity Assurance for Network Devices

Networking device security is at the forefront of the modern-day enterprise. It and security teams are learning to navigate through an evolving landscape of networking equipment, connected devices, and personal-use employee devices in remote environments. Recent studies estimate that up to 90% of enterprise devices don’t support a traditional security...
Softwarefaun.pub

An Observability Platform for IoT

An observability platform is essential in modern DevOps. Capturing all the metrics of your application, infrastructures, databases, networking layer is one of the key principles in DevOps. We can not only monitor and notify anomalies in the system but also act quickly in case of critical events. The metrics we...
Softwarebostonnews.net

2021-2028 Hybrid Integration Platform Market Global Prospectus with Growth Developments Led by MuleSoft, Oracle, Red Hat, TIBCO Software, WSO2

New Extensive Research on "Hybrid Integration Platform Market" by The Insight Partners, provides data on the recent market trends and developments, product classification, technological advancements and industry chain analysis, which also helps the industries in their growth factors. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a...
Electronicshelpnetsecurity.com

Byos Industrial μGateway provides security and remote management for IoT devices

Byos announced the launch of the Byos Industrial μGateway (“micro-gateway”), a plug-and-play, edge security product that provides secure connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and legacy infrastructures. Delivering zero trust security through micro-segmentation, the Byos Industrial μGateway also provides secure remote access for IoT devices through its unique Secure...
ComputersComputerworld

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform: Breadth of Integrations

Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform is the foundation for building and operating automation services at scale, providing enterprises a composable, collaborative, and trusted execution environment. It meets customers where they are in their automation journey, bringing them a. flexible automation platform to facilitate success from multiple points in their IT...
Softwareaithority.com

Transposit’s DevOps Process Orchestration Platform Now Empowers Non-Developers to Automate Processes for Digital Operations

New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, introduced new platform capabilities which are developer-friendly, but built for all. They empower non-developers with customization, flexible orchestration, and intelligent operational visibility. Transposit’s expanded functionality bridges the gap between engineering and ITOps teams so they can work better together to deliver business value more quickly. By enabling teams to work with agility while simultaneously maintaining the governance and process controls, Transposit brings calm to the chaos of managing the complex modern stack.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

State of the Market on Integrated SIM (iSIM): Ready for Massive IoT?

The integrated SIM (iSIM) uses a dedicated isolated security enclave within the device’s chipset, resulting in a space-efficient and straight-forward to deploy SIM solution. This report describes the findings from an online survey of more than 750 respondents to understand market perceptions of Cellular IoT and Integrated SIM (iSIM) technology.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

Latest update on Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) industry. With the classified Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Softwarecioreview.com

Element Announces Element Unify Integration with AWS IoT SiteWise

Element has announced a new offering that includes an API integration between its Element Unify product and AWS IoT SiteWise. FREMONT, CA: Element, the largest supplier of IT/OT data management software for industrial companies, announces a new offering that includes an API integration between its Element Unify product and AWS IoT SiteWise, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) managed service that makes it convenient to gather, store, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale. Customers will centralize plant data-model integration and metadata management with the API integration, allowing data to be ingested into AWS services such as AWS IoT SiteWise and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) industrial data lake.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Embrace integrations and automation as you build a security program

AI, machine learning, continuous compliance, automation, integrations – these are the buzzwords in IT compliance right now. What do they mean and how can a startup or small enterprise leverage these concepts as it establishes a security program?. Powerful computing systems do not always generate the most productive tools for...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces a series of new features available in the IoT Bridge to enable emerging and established device makers additional pathways into Microsoft Azure. With the latest release of Tartabit's IoT Bridge, customers can now self-onboard devices that do not natively support an Azure IoT SDK using the Tartabit IoT Bridge low-code platform. Customers continue to enjoy the easiest to use, easiest to buy, easiest to deploy, and easiest to manage cloud gateway service for Azure IoT Hub integration, available in the Azure Marketplace.