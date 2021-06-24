Oconee Co to hold hearings on millage rate proposal

Oconee County Commissioners schedule three public hearings--two in July and another in August--to field public input on the County’s proposed millage rate, which would results in higher property tax bills in Oconee County. The hearings--all of them at the Oconee County courthouse in Watkinsville--are set for July 6, July 27, and August 3.

From the Oconee Co government website...

In compliance with Georgia law, the Oconee County Board of Commissioners hereby announces its intention to adopt a millage rate of 6.65 (unincorporated) and 7.59 (incorporated). Under current Georgia law, the proposed millage rates are considered to result in a tax increase. Accordingly, the Board has scheduled three Public Hearings for the purpose of soliciting public input on the increase.

The Property Digest in Oconee County reflects an increase due to increased assessed property values of $134,385,896. The resulting Tax Digest countywide is $2,441,783,386. Due to the increase in assessed property values, the proposed county millage rates are considered by state law to be tax increases of approximately 4.99% (unincorporated) and 6.14% (incorporated).

Public Hearings for the millage rate are as follows:

July 6, 2021 6:00 p.m. Oconee County Courthouse, Commission Chambers

July 27, 2021 6:00 p.m. Oconee County Courthouse, Commission Chambers

August 3, 2021 5:30 p.m. Oconee County Courthouse, Commission Chambers

The 2021 millage rate will be adopted at the August 3, 2021 Regular Meeting of the Oconee County Board of Commissioners.

