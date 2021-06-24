Cancel
Colleges

Board of Regents names interim Chancellor for USG

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

The state Board of Regents has selected a new acting Chancellor for the University System of Georgia. Teresa MacCartney is a veteran finance officer and now a temporary replacement for the retiring Steve Wrigley.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me to ensure USG and our 26 institutions remain focused during this transition on doing all we can to help more Georgians’ earn their college degrees,” MacCartney said.

From the Georgia News Network...

The search to replace retiring Chancellor Steve Wrigley was expected to go much quicker, but it stalled amid Republican pressure to name former governor and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to the post. Despite the controversy, Perdue tells the AJC he’s still interested in the job.

MacCartney served as Governor Nathan Deal’s budget director and was named Executive Vice Chancellor by the Regents two years ago.

©2021 Cox Media Group

