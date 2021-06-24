Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Indian shares gain on tech, financials boost; Reliance in focus

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYJ4k_0adqClQF00
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology and financial stocks, while shares of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) were slightly lower ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.22% to 15,721.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.27% to 52,449.44 by 0355 GMT.

Declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-led curbs in states, and a recent record surge in daily vaccinations have driven both indexes to record highs this month. But, they have retreated in the last two sessions as investors locked in gains ahead of Thursday's expiry of monthly contracts for June.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) gained 0.77% and the Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) added 0.40%. Both the sectoral indexes were down in at least three of the past four sessions.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries slipped 0.1% ahead of its keenly-watched annual general meeting scheduled at 0830 GMT.

Speciality Restaurants (SPRE.NS), the owner of well-known domestic brands such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta, gained 8.2% after reporting a March-quarter profit versus a loss a year ago.

Among global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index closed at a record high overnight, while Asian shares were mixed, as investors reassessed the U.S. central bank's statements on inflation and rate hikes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Indian#Tech#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#Nsei#S P Bse Sensex#Bsesn#Niftyit#Nifty Bank#Nsebank#Speciality Restaurants#Nasdaq#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksSawf News

“Reliance’s stock could touch Rs 2,350 in July,” said Sanjeev Bhasin.

Sanjeev Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities, has vast experience in the stock market. Sanjeev Bhasin has been involved in the market for the last 32 years. They keep a close eye on the movements in the markets. Customers of IIFL Securities have been making profits for years with its tips on stocks. On CNBC-Awaaz, Sanjeev Bhasin has now brought the top three conviction picks of earnings during the business day to the audience.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, a clever decline driven by losses in Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries

Indian stock indexes erased intraday gains driven by heavyweight losses in the Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank index. Benchmarks opened higher and abandoned gains reflecting the cautious trend in other Asian markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment as oil hovered around 2 and a half year highs. The Sensex fell as much as 379 points from the day’s high and the Nifty 50 Index hit an intraday low of 15,817.95 after breaking above 15,900 earlier in the session.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to turn flat on Monday, tracking weak cues from other Asian markets. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged down marginally to 52,924 after hitting as high as 53,126 earlier in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 5 points at 15,866.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Rising oil prices weigh on Indian rupee

Jun. 28—DUBAI — The Indian rupee fell six paise to 74.26 against the US dollar (20.23 versus the UAE dirham) at the opening of the markets on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the South Asian currency. The rupee opened at 74.24 against the dollar at the interbank market...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

RIL shares fall 6% in one week; Macquarie analysts maintain “underperformance” rating, see 35% drop

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price continues to trade in the red, down more than 6% since last Monday. The country’s largest private company, in terms of market capitalization, failed to impress investors with a massive capital expenditure of Rs 75,000 crore for the new energy company. With stocks lagging behind on stock exchanges, global brokerage firm Macquarie Group reiterated its “underperformance” rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,350 apiece, resulting in downside potential. 35% compared to the current market price. So far this year, the RIL share price has gained 5.8%, while the Nifty 50 has risen 13%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end at over four-month high as financials boost

June 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, after hitting a more than four-month high since mid February earlier in the session, helped by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks. * The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.88% at 7,877.84, its biggest one-day gain since June...
Marketsdallassun.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gains in pharma

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, as losses in information technology stocks outweighed gains in pharmaceuticals, with investors also taking cues from a cautious sentiment in the broader Asian markets amid a lack of domestic triggers. By 0525 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits all-time high on tech boost

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in early trade on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains tracking Nasdaq. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.35 points, or 0.21%, at 20,273.61. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Monday, with rising oil prices, mixed signals from Fed officials on the rate outlook and concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Asia over the weekend weighing on sentiment. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit as...
Economyupdatenews360.com

‘Indian economy poised for recovery in FY22’

Although the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic again brought businesses and economic activities to a standstill, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), Dinesh Kumar Khara has expressed hope that the country’s economy would recover in the ongoing financial year. The Chairman noted that the global economy contracted...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex jumps over 150 points to fresh high; Nifty crosses 15,900

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh intra-day records in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC. After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73, the 30-share BSE index was trading 142.85 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 53,067.89 in initial deals. Similarly,...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty ends in red, IT and bank stocks lead to losses | Markets News

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled after the former dropped by 189 points led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC amid a negative trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index ended 189.45 points...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank Nifty Lifting Nifty up to 15900 and Beyond?

NOTE -- This write-up is not a prediction mechanism for the movement of Indices in the Indian markets as the markets are unpredictable in nature. The article title, as well as its contents, can at best be stated as --- This Is How I Read Nifty. I hope I have been able to set the expectations right.
Marketsbusinesshala.com

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker commodities

June 28 (Businesshala) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell a day after closing at record highs on Monday, as crude and gold prices traded within a tight range. Spot gold fell 0.18% as investors stayed away on mixed signs of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Brent...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Gold-Focused Indians Turned Their Sight to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

The gold-loving Indians have invested in cryptocurrencies 200 times more in 2021 than in 2020 while leaving the precious metal behind. The residents of India, known to be a gold-loving nation, increased their digital assets investments from $200 million last year to $40 billion this year. The exponential growth sounds impressive having in mind the hostile crypto restrictions, which the central bank maintains.
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

India’s reserves should help fight the volatility of any US monetary tightening

India’s $ 600 billion reserves should help it fight market volatility from any US monetary tightening, but analysts and traders warn of slowing economy and expanding deficit budget still make it particularly vulnerable to capital flight. Asia’s third-largest economy has bad memories of past attempts by the Federal Reserve to...