ARHOME: Doing more for Arkansans’ health care

By GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON
Courier News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas Works will end on Dec. 31, and I’d like to talk about the program that will replace it. We call the new program Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, also known as ARHOME. Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie’s team created a health care insurance program that does more than pay for medical care.

Health ServicesDaily Independent

IN OUR VIEW: Access to health care

People in need of health care in eastern Kentucky will have access next month, thanks to Operation Gateway Kentucky Innovative Readiness Training Medical Mission. This means military health care workers will provide health services at clinics in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties between July 10 and July 21.
Public HealthRutland Herald

Oxfeld: Health care for all works

Let’s hope Vermont is looking in the rearview mirror at the coronavirus pandemic. Have we learned anything about health care?. Most people agree Vermont did better than most states at controlling the spread of the virus and now, with 80% of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are the national leader.
Health Servicesbizjournals

Excellence in Health Care: Geriatric Care

This month we feature outstanding geriatric care professionals. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads database download. Book of Lists. Start...
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

Health Care Advocacy Class

Repeats every month on August, September, October, November, December on the third Monday 6 times. Join our virtual class on health care advocacy related to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging and dementia. This class will be repeated on the third Monday of each month, beginning July 19. The...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Group calls for affordable health care

AUGUSTA — Members of the Maine People’s Alliance are encouraging lawmakers to use federal funding to combat long-term issues Mainers are facing. An advocate from the group said healthcare costs caused her to go bankrupt, so this legislation is personal to her. “People lost their job, they lost their health...
Health ServicesScientific American

A Better Way to Pay for Health Care

Living standards during the past generation have improved massively across the broad spectrum of our lives thanks to technological innovation and productivity. A new pair of shoes, a gallon of milk, a flight to visit our parents, a coast-to-coast call or a new television require only a fraction of hours worked compared to our parents.
Health ServicesCNBC

Health Care in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the world's approach to health care. While the vaccine rollout accelerates, other treatments and procedures have had to adapt to an industry facing unprecedented disruption. We discuss the future of health care with the CEO of Novartis and find out how the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's focus on culture contributes to the development of new innovative medicines.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Kendall Cotton: More work needed to expand access to health care

While COVID-related news dominated coverage of the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana’s Legislature have quietly ushered in one of the most dramatic expansions of health care access in recent memory. Montana’s leadership should be commended for tackling our state’s chronic health care shortage head-on. Now the focus should be keeping the momentum going.
Axios

Health care spending is picking up

The coronavirus pandemic forced hospitals and patients to delay care — everything from heart procedures and knee replacement surgeries to lab tests and X-rays — but people have been flocking back to their doctors as coronavirus cases wane. Why it matters: A return to normal levels of care means health...
Dracut, MALowell Sun

Care Dimensions recognizes local health-care workers

DANVERS — In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 17-23, Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative-care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, recognized several employees. Hospice aides Linda Lam, Marie-Josee Musangu, Unia Nabakooza, Rashidah Nassuna and Allan Waweru, all of Lowell, and hospice aide CNAs Esther Mathia...
Health ServicesCrain's New York Business

LGBT center director on making health care more inclusive, accessible

Glennda Testone has spent more than a decade as executive director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, but the pandemic posed a challenge unlike any she'd ever experienced. The West Village nonprofit raced to digitize its programming, knowing the community it serves was likely to be among the most vulnerable. It experienced surging demand for counseling and substance-use treatment and recovery services. Coming out of the crisis, Testone says, steps must be taken toward addressing the disparities in the LGBTQ community's access to health care.
Healthredriverradio.org

Arkansas Overhauls Medicaid Program To ARHome

ARKANSAS MEDICAID UPDATED— Arkansas will submit its proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion program to the federal government next month. The new program: ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me which will still use the private insurance model and use Medicaid funding to purchase health plans for participants under the private option similar to the previous plan Arkansas Works. At a press conference yesterday, Governor Hutchinson explained the ARHome program takes a different approach.
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

More data sought on disparities in mental health care

BOSTON – The state’s Health Policy Commission would be required by a bill filed this session to issue an annual report on the prevalence of mental health disorders and accessibility to treatment based on demographics in an attempt to identify and eliminate racial and gender disparities. The Mental Health, Substance...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Health Care Innovation

While health care innovation accelerated over the last decade, the COVID-19 crisis presented unique opportunities for the U.S. health system to do it in real time. Telehealth, which providers adopted at an unprecedented rate, is just one example. Three health care leaders shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio on the innovations that will change health care and medicine, helping physicians support patients and families everywhere.
Le Center, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

Central Health Care celebrates ‘Together’

Central Health Care of Le Center celebrated “Together” for National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 9 to 15, 2021. The theme “Together” was just how the facility celebrated. That began with the staff and residents choosing Bill Rohlfing and Lori Jones as their King and Queen. Tammy Plonsky, Activities Director,...
Health Servicesfacilityexecutive.com

Investing Into Health Care Infrastructure

The definition of health care infrastructure is one that involves the individuals, facilities, and buildings required to deliver world-class health care. This complex term includes the components comprising basic hospital delivery of services, including both structural and maintenance of facilities. However, this definition is frequently defined according to the professional lens from which it is analyzed. The architect and engineer, for example, defines health care infrastructure as the buildings and systems used to provide health care services, whereas for a health care executive, health care infrastructure may be defined as the people and the process for delivering health care services. Ideally, health care infrastructure is an amalgam of each of these definitions, requiring the expertise of various professionals and the proper facilities and support systems to provide the care.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t cut health care for autism

Oregon is on a course to strip necessary health care services for people with autism. As a family raising a 4-year old boy with autism, we urge our state to take action immediately to ensure that people with autism are protected. Over the past few decades, all 50 states have made tremendous progress toward ensuring that people with autism have access to the health care they need, such as applied behavioral analysis, occupational therapy and speech therapy. These services are scientifically proven to help those with autism integrate into society and live fulfilling lives. Senate Bill 355 and Senate Bill 358 would extend the requirement that insurers cover such services. If the Legislature does not pass these bills, Oregon will become the only state without this requirement, leaving no protection for people with autism.