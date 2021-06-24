ARHOME: Doing more for Arkansans’ health care

The definition of health care infrastructure is one that involves the individuals, facilities, and buildings required to deliver world-class health care. This complex term includes the components comprising basic hospital delivery of services, including both structural and maintenance of facilities. However, this definition is frequently defined according to the professional lens from which it is analyzed. The architect and engineer, for example, defines health care infrastructure as the buildings and systems used to provide health care services, whereas for a health care executive, health care infrastructure may be defined as the people and the process for delivering health care services. Ideally, health care infrastructure is an amalgam of each of these definitions, requiring the expertise of various professionals and the proper facilities and support systems to provide the care.