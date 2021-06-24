Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Herkimer, NY

Career Connections Interns Graduate from International Project SEARCH® Program

mylittlefalls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured left to right – Michael Oriolo, Herkimer College Provost, Shawn Schultz, Arc Herkimer VP of Supports & Services, Dr. Robin Riecker, Herkimer College Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, James Michael Kent, Amber Stevens, Catherine Loomis, Career Connections Director, Lorene Bass, Arc Herkimer Executive VP of Supports & Services, and Kevin Crosley, Arc Herkimer President/CEO. Missing from the photo is Edwin ‘Teddy’ Ratcliffe who joined via Zoom.

mylittlefalls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Herkimer, NY
Herkimer, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Services#Internships#Herkimer College Provost#Arc Herkimer Vp#Supports Services#Dean Of Academic Affairs#Arc Herkimer Executive Vp#Zoom#Career Connections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

CEL graduates business leaders from Core program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another class of established entrepreneurs is armed with the skills to move their businesses forward after graduating from the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL) Core program in the University at Buffalo School of Management. The Core program graduates were honored at a joint ceremony with another CEL...
Wyoming County, NYarcadeherald.com

20th class of entrepreneurs graduate from FastTrac Program

On June 8, 2021, the Wyoming County Business Center, Inc. announced the graduation of the 20th class of entrepreneurs from the Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac Program. This class of graduates brings a variety of innovative business concepts to Wyoming County. The concepts evolved from this cycle included a clothing boutique, premium chocolate house, boutique lodging, custom graphic design, residential painting and design, and a domestic violence shelter.
Sharon, PAThe Daily Collegian

Shenango collaborates with Paris students on international project

SHARON, Pa. — Throughout the spring, occupational therapy assistant (OTA) students at Penn State Shenango worked with peers from the University of Nanterre in Paris, France, on an interdisciplinary project that explored wellbeing and happiness across cultures. “We found that the students went way beyond the scope of the project...
Mcarthur, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Local student graduates from Ohio Connections Academy

McARTHUR — Charliece Ousley of McArthur was one of nearly 400 graduating seniors from across 70 counties in the state that received their high school diplomas from Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter school. Ousley also earned a full ride academic scholarship. The ceremony was held virtually due to...
Marshall County, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Marshall County Schools recognizes Project Search graduates

A ceremony was held Friday, May 14th celebrating the recent graduates from Project SEARCH of Marshall County. Project SEARCH is a program with 620 locations all over the world including 47 states and 10 countries. Marshall County’s program is dedicated to helping recently graduated high school students who are differently abled.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

GRADUATION 2021: Three graduates complete program at Career Tech Academy

Three seniors from Halifax County High School have completed a program at the Career Tech Academy at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston. They each tackle a different leg of the dual-enrollment training program, 17-year-old Gabe Walker studying welding, 18-year-old Danielle Gilbert studying mechatronics and 17-year-old Andrew Hanson studying IT.
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

The new School replaces its school of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats while staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.
Schuyler County, NYFingerLakes1

Professionals graduate from the annual Leadership Schuyler Program

Ten professionals in Schuyler County graduated from the annual Leadership Schuyler Program on Thursday. The ceremony was held at Mangus Farms. The distinction requires students participating to complete six months of bi-weekly two hour sessions virtually. The sessions discuss management and leadership skills and were led by an array of...
BusinessTimes Union

ASM International Opens Its Search for Executive Director

MATERIALS PARK, Ohio (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. ASM International has recently partnered with Korn Ferry in the search for an Executive Director. The Executive Director will help build on the organization’s rich legacy of providing scientific, engineering, and technical knowledge, education, networking, and professional development for members, while advancing the mission and ensuring a vibrant future for the organization and its members. ASM International seeks candidates of high ethical integrity, global mindset, relevant industry experience, and a minimum of 15 years of senior-level leadership in an organization of similar scope and complexity.
CollegesTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas College names vice president for academic affairs

Texas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jan E. Duncan to the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs. Duncan comes to the college with broad experiences and expertise that covers all levels of secondary and postsecondary education. Most recently, she served as an instructional designer for the use of Blackboard for grade levels kindergarten through 12th grade. She was responsible for leading and executing the design, development and evaluation of complex training curricula, materials and programs to meet strategic organizational initiatives in the virtual space.
Marketsatoallinks.com

Starting a Career in Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics

Business analytics refers to the use of methodologies such as data mining, predictive analytics, and statistical analysis to extract valuable and meaningful information from data. This helps the management staff of a business or organization in making better and more informed decisions which in turn helps the business or organization grow and make larger and larger profits.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Bachelor’s in Secondary Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Daytona Beach, FLerau.edu

Astronaut Scholar Program Taps Eagle Innovator

Through a combination of leadership, research excellence and a desire to change the world with science, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University incoming senior Grace Robertson has been named to the 2021 class of Astronaut Scholars, an organization that deems her “among the best and brightest minds in STEM.”. “Hearing that I was...
Granville, OHdenison.edu

Denison students intern through The Washington Center program

Three Denison University students are participating in The Washington Center’s Summer Academic Internship Program. Rising seniors Annemare Kraak, Anahi Lopez, and Eleanor Roberts are gaining knowledge and experience through in-person internships with the Bramer Group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, and the International Rescue Committee, respectively. Professor Katy Crossley-Frolick, executive director...
CollegesNashville Post

Vanderbilt names assistant provost for experiential learning

Vanderbilt University has named Amy Johnson assistant provost for immersion and experiential learning, effective July 15. Relatedly, Jill Stratton, the current assistant provost for experiential learning, has been named assistant provost for residential education and associate dean for residential colleges, effective July 1. Vanderbilt.edu reports Johnson will join the university...