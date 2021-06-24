Cancel
Teaching: Frustrated and Exhausted by a Year of Remote Teaching? You’re Not Alone

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 5 days ago

I share one reader’s story about online-teaching struggles. I ask you if you have faced challenges with flipped learning among students who work. Tell us what you’re doing this summer to rest and recharge. I point you to stories and other articles about teaching you may have missed. Online, Every...

www.chronicle.com
Collegesthedailytexan.com

Who’s teaching your class? You deserve to know.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the June 8 flipbook. Content Warning: This column contains discussion of sexual misconduct and assault. Coleman Hutchison. Kevin Dalby. Sahotra Sarkar. What do these three names have in common? They’re all in the UT Austin Sexual Misconduct Database. After an investigation...
Terrorismarcamax.com

Editorial: Teaching 9/​11

With each passing year, the events of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack fade a bit more from public memory. That fateful day may be stamped forever in the minds of those who were alive to witness it, but more than 70 million Americans have been born in the intervening decades.
EducationeSchool Online

4 facts about student-centered learning

A report from the Clayton Christensen Institute offers unique insights and recommendations for education as schools strive to move toward student-centered learning practices. In the report, author Thomas Arnett highlights findings from survey data and discussed trends in instructional practices that could help redirect education and reshape its future. Taking...
KidsSantafe New Mexican.com

Teaching kids to speak respectfully

Respect for ourselves and respect for others are the foundations of trust. Speaking respectfully is learned, and being spoken to respectfully by our children is of great importance to most parents. How our children speak to us — including their tone of voice, words and body language — can be an instant trigger, resulting in an angry response of, “You can’t talk to me like that.”
SocietyVanderbilt University News

Learning Community on Teaching and Race

In 2020-21, the CFT hosted a learning community dedicated to understanding the many challenges and opportunities of teaching issues of race, and supporting students of all racial identities and backgrounds. In five events throughout the year, dozens of participants from across the disciplines engaged in a variety of conversations about the challenges of teaching race and racism, managing classroom conflicts around race through intergroup dialogue, faculty development for anti-racist teaching, culturally appropriate pedagogy, and closing performance and persistence gaps across the disciplines.
Educationduke.edu

Teaching Growth Mindset in the Classroom

It was not until 10 years ago that I heard the term “growth mindset”. After learning about it, however, I came to discern that all I had known was a fixed mindset. We live in a polarized world that pushes people to a fixed mindset, an attitude believing that our intelligence, creative ability, and personality are innate qualities, the quantity of which are fixed constants which we cannot change. Whether we hold this view or not, we are, nevertheless, guilty of endorsing the fixed mindset in one scenario or another—How often do we make remarks such as, “She’s gifted”; “He’s a genius”; or, more subtly: “You have green fingers”; “I’m tone deaf.” In these statements, the “to be” and “to have” verbs communicate a static quality of the noun or adjective following them.
New York City, NYtouro.edu

The Many Rewards of a Teaching Career

Touro Graduate School of Education alum Freidi Hyman shares why she decided to go back to school for her master’s in education and why a career in teaching is so meaningful. I chose education as a career path because I want to spend my life doing something meaningful. I have seen how a teacher can have a profound impact on a student’s life. Knowing you have been a positive influence and have made a real difference is priceless.
EducationAxios

Teachers and Teaching Assistants

Myers Park Presbyterian Weekday School has just entered our 75th year of educating young children. Our school helps children ages 1-6 years to grow physically, socially, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. Our school seeks to provide an enriched and comfortable environment in which our students learn trust, feel safe and comfortable, and find joy in exploring the world around them. Teachers use the Creative Curriculum and use themed units in our play based preschool.
Educationtimebusinessnews.com

5 Tips for Deciding Which Grade Level You Want to Teach at

Many people strongly feel that they want to teach, and they often have these feelings from the time that they themselves are youngsters in school. Even when you develop this desire later in life, the passion for the field is still quite strong. Before getting started in the classroom, however, you must decide what grade level you want to teach at. This decision is a significant one, and you can follow some tips to help narrow down the possibilities.
Healthktoe.com

Blurry Vision? You’re not alone!

If you’re over 40 and your vision is starting to get fuzzy, you’re not alone:. “It happens to 100% of humans. I have never yet seen a patient who does not become presbyopic. That’s really the term that we use for that.”. Mayo Clinic Optometrist Dr. Muriel Schornack says it’s...
Lifestylelifesavvy.com

The Best Teaching Clocks for Classrooms

It may seem that analog clocks have become artifacts of our recent past. Almost everyone has a phone or watch with a digital clock now, even a lot of kids. However, telling time on an analog clock remains a valuable skill that schools continue to teach children. Here are some great clocks for that purpose, whether you need one for your classroom, homeschooling room, or playroom to help your kid practice.
EducationRutland Herald

Teaching CRT

I just would like to suggest that the folks who want to ban the teaching of CRT in schools do a little bit of research so they don't waste their time. If they were to succeed in banning CRT, it would not stop the schools from teaching about diversity, inclusiveness, equity and our history of race relations. CRT is an abstract theory developed by law students, not the purview of third-grade civics class. Most primary school teachers had not even heard of CRT until angry parents demanded it be banned.
Educationeducatorstechnology.com

Hypothesis - A Social Annotation Tool to Enhance Students Reading Comprehension and to Build Critical Thinking and Community in Class

Hypothes.is is a great tool for annotating web pages and PDFs. It is premised on the concept of social annotation allowing students to annotate content collaboratively. Collaborative annotation, as stated by Hypothes.is, "makes reading active, visible, and social, enabling students to engage with their texts, teachers, ideas, and each other in deeper, more meaningful ways."
CollegesBozeman Daily Chronicle

College can still be rigorous without a lot of homework

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) How hard should it be to earn a college degree?. When the book “Academically Adrift” appeared in 2011, it generated widespread concern that college was not effectively educating students and preparing them...
Educationxanedu.com

Decolonizing Teaching & Learning: Creating Truly Inclusive Learning Environments for All Students

By Brian Knowles, Manager of the Office of African, African American, Latino, Holocaust, and Gender Studies within the School District of Palm Beach County. When students aren’t given opportunities to view themes and concepts through lenses that are representative of their experiences and cultural backgrounds, research has shown that they have difficulty understanding the concepts presented, and their learning and skill development is impeded.
Public Healthcapeandislands.org

A Learning Revolution for a Post-Pandemic World

This week on Innovation Hub: school is out for the summer, but many students, educators and parents are still reeling from an earthquake in K-12 education. It will take time to recover from learning loss, fractured relationships, stress and other problems caused or exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, as we emerge from crisis mode, some see a chance to transform American education for the better. Paul Reville, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Pedro Noguera, dean of the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, and Margaret Spellings, former U.S. Secretary of Education for President George W. Bush, dive into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. While Sal Khan, founder and CEO of the online learning platform Khan Academy, and a handful of parents consider the possibilities that come with an educational landscape no longer bound by time and space.
Educationrealclearpolicy.com

Like the Workplace, the Lessons of Remote Learning Can Transform K-12 Education

To the relief of parents, students and teachers, as COVID-19 subsides across the United States, school districts are planning to resume fully in-person learning this fall. At the same time, as with the reopening of the workplace, after more than a year of experimenting with remote learning, innovative, online practices are emerging that can transform K-12 education for the better — and address the achievement gaps at home and with other advanced economies.
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Royal Global University embraces virtual learning

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV Media): Covid-19 pandemic has affected educational institutions all across the globe and to sustain academic continuity, online learning turned out to be a critical lifeline for institutions. The forward-driven team of Royal Global University (RGU) explored the best ways to transition towards a comprehensive...
Environmentresilience.org

Teaching Environmental Teachers

Contribution to GTI Forum The Pedagogy of Transition. Thanks very much to the organizers and all the contributors to this forum. My contribution will be tactical, describing how I have worked to draw students into roles as stewards of both environmental and education systems (learning, in process, how deeply entwined these are).