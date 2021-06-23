‘THIS IS A HARD CASE’: At sentencing, parties plead for man to get help

HANCOCK COUNTY — Dressed in a mask and an orange jumpsuit, Jacobi Cavaletto didn’t have much to say during an intense hour-long sentencing hearing on Tuesday, June 22. Cavaletto, 38, Greenfield, held law enforcement at bay for 14 hours during a SWAT standoff two years ago. Cavaletto fired shots from a gun while barricaded inside a pole barn. It took the Hancock County Joint Tactical SWAT team and law enforcement officials from two other neighboring departments to get Cavaletto out of the barn. Cavaletto finally jumped out of a second-story window after officers fired numerous rounds of tear gas and used a flash-bang grenade.