Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pine A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL PINE WASHBURN AND BURNETT COUNTIES At 347 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Danbury, to near Siren, and moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. Locations impacted include Spooner, Shell Lake, Trego, Siren, Webster, Minong, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Danbury, Hertel, Oakland, Springbrook, Sarona, Spooner Lake, Falun, Mckenzie Lake, Birch Island Lake, Lampson, Markville, Earl, and Alpha. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until these storms pass.