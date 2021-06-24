JSO investigating possible abduction in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for a suspect linked to a possible kidnapping in the Baymeadows area.

Witnesses said they heard a female screaming for help at around 9:30 Wednesday night.

After canvassing the area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found security footage of the incident on Cumberland Forest Lane.

JSO said in the video a car stopped in the road. Then shortly after they said it looked like a woman was struggling to get out of a small white two-door car before being pulled back in.

It’s believed the suspect left the scene traveling south on Old Kings Road.

JSO is asking anyone living or working in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything matching the vehicle’s description.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

