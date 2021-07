The earliest glimpses we’ve had of an unofficial Windows 11 build focused mainly on what users will see first. Those revolved around the very visible changes to the Start Menu and Taskbar and some small nudges to the theming and multitasking features of the platform. With just a few days remaining before its official announcement, analyses of Windows 11’s inner working are also starting to pop up, and the good news is that there might be some substantial improvements in performance where every CPU clock cycle counts.