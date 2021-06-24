Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple grows ad business with launch of App Store Search Ads in China

By Benjamin Mayo
Posted by 
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrnjT_0adqA8Cr00

App Store Search Ads started in 2016, right around the time that Apple announced a financial target to double Services revenue by 2020 (it would go on to easily beat that goal). At the time, Search Ads were sold only in the United States. Apple would quickly expand the ad service internationally.

More than five years on, the company is now releasing App Store Search Ads in China, as first reported by blog AppInChina.

Obviously, China’s scale makes it a huge market. However, strict Chinese advertising rules limit exactly what can be promoted. In fact, developers will need to upload special documents and get explicit approval before being allowed to bid for keywords on the Apple Search Ads platform. This complexity is probably why it took Apple so long to launch Search Ads in China at all.

China is similarly restrictive on what apps can be listed on the App Store in the first place. Apple’s biggest revenue driver in the App Store is games, and only a fraction of the total game apps in the US store are available in China as — by law — they must get local licenses to be listed there.

Assuming companies can successfully navigate the administrative hurdles, Search Ads in China could be a very lucrative business segment. With its current regional availability, Search Ads are already estimated to bring in more than a billion dollars a year in revenue for Apple.

In May, Apple expanded the Search Ads program with a new prominent ad placement shown on the root page of the Search tab in the App Store. Previously, users would have to actually do a search before any sponsored ad unit was visible.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

786
Followers
611
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Store#App Store Search Ads#Chinese#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

Report: Initial iPhone 12 sales out-performed iPhone 11

A new report claims that iPhone 12 installed base increased by 2% in Q1 2021 compared to the iPhone 11 in Q1 2020. The “installed base” is the number of units of a product actually in use, and it’s not part of Apple’s strategic focus. According to Counterpoint research, comparing...
Software9to5Google

Google Workspace adding Client-side encryption for Drive and Docs apps

In addition to Gmail, Meet, and other Workspace announcements today, Google Docs and Drive will soon get Client-side encryption where “customer data is indecipherable to Google.”. Gmail for web getting navigation redesign as Chat ‘Rooms’ are now called ‘Spaces’. This will allow customers to directly control encryption keys, while end...
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

XUMO launches its ad-free streaming service on the Apple TV

Starting today, XUMO is launching its app on Apple TV. The ad-supported streaming service offers over 200 digital channels across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Movies, and more. XUMO TV is now available on Apple TV with free ad-supported TV service, as well as...
ElectronicsPosted by
9to5Mac

Report: Apple working on multi-device inductive charging mat, researching truly wireless charging methods

In a report shared today by Bloomberg, Apple’s teams apparently are still working on some spiritual successor to the doomed AirPower mat project. In the years since AirPower’s announcement (and cancellation), third-party accessory makers have achieved multi-device Qi charging through various means, although the promised ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the same pad remains AirPower fiction. Apple’s current best attempt is the MagSafe Duo accessory, but there is clearly nothing as elegant as a simple seamless charging mat.
TechnologyPosted by
9to5Mac

PSA: WWDC 2021 event stream webpage now up

The wait is almost over as we’re now six days away from WWDC 2021. Ahead of the event, 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference event stream page has officially been published. Apple has also sent an email to developers informing them that WWDC 2021 is almost here. Since Apple introduced the Memoji...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
9to5Mac

Congress to vote on new antitrust package that wants zero Apple pre-installed apps on the iPhone

Last week, Democratic Representative David Cicilline introduced new antitrust reform legislation that would prohibit Apple from pre-installing its own apps. According to a report by Bloomberg, Cicilline says that “a proposal prohibiting tech platforms from giving an advantage to their own products over those of competitor would mean Apple can’t swipe devices with pre-installed apps on its iOS operating platform.”
SoftwarePosted by
9to5Mac

macOS Monterey brings Shortcuts automation app to the Mac

As part of macOS Monterey, Apple is bringing its popular Shortcuts application to the Mac. This will allow you to create automations using a new Shortcuts app on your Mac. It also features support for importing Automator automations. Shortcuts on the Mac looks similar to Shortcuts on the iPad. You...