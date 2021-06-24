Cancel
Huobi Burns more than 1% of its Total HT Supply in One Month

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuobi, the popular cryptocurrency spot and derivatives platform has achieved a huge milestone by burning a significant number of its native HT tokens. In a recent press statement, the platform announced that it has burnt a total of 5.826 million tokens worth over $138.5 million during the month of May 2021 as a part of its continued token burning scheme.

#Exercise#Tokenholders#Vp#Huobi Global Markets#Tokeninsight#Apenft#Heco
