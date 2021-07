Vivo has launched the 5G variant of the V21e smartphone in India. The new Vivo V21e 5G comes after a slew of leaks already revealed most of the specs of the smartphone. The Vivo V21e 5G has been priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available on sale from today simultaneously on mainline retail partners, Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq, and Bajaj EMI Store. It is available in two colour options, Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl.