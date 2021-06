The Realme GT 5G is finally launched. It’s been said to arrive with Snapdragon 888 processor in Europe and yes, it will be out in the market soon. The OPPO sub-brand has officially announced the new Realme smartphone in its yellow and black colorway. The racing theme tells us this is all about speed. We have yet to see how this device will perform but we doubt that it will fail us. Another thing that makes this attractive is the price–€469–which is only $569 in the US. If that’s not good enough for you, then maybe this: €369 ($448) for a limited time.