SPI Appoints 20+ Year Finance Veteran Janet Jie Chen as CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. ("Aegis Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: AEG) announced today that Ba Linh Le will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer as of August 13, 2021. Mr. Le will be helping with the transition before he moves on to focus on other interests. "On behalf of Aegis Brands, I recognize and thank Ba Linh for his significant contributions over the past four years. I especially thank him for his incredible efforts to navigate Aegis through the pandemic and set the Company up for a bright future." said Steven Pelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Brands.