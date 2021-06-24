SPI Appoints 20+ Year Finance Veteran Janet Jie Chen as CFO
SVP Finance Chris Wang Appointed as CFO of Phoenix Motorcars. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced the appointment of Janet Jie Chen as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Chen will oversee company's worldwide finance and accounting organization and will report directly to Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.www.albuquerqueexpress.com