Snacks on deck, a big screen, and your favorite film: There's nothing quite like going to the movies. Unless, of course, you're able to recreate this experience in your own home. Especially now, when many production companies are offering streaming tickets for their latest releases, settling in for an at-home movie night has its draws. The only thing you really need is the space. "A home theater is more than just a place with a larger than average screen for movie-watching," notes Vivian Torres, the lead designer at Havenly. "It's a place to connect with family and friends interactively or get fully immersed in the latest binge-worthy show." Ahead, learn how to carve out some room for your own home theater, whatever your size restrictions.