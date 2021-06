Realme is reportedly working on the Realme X9 series of smartphones for the Chinese market. It is believed that the Realme RMX3366 that has been certified by the TENAA and 3C authorities of China could be debuting in the market as the Realme X9 Pro. There is no word on the model number of the Realme X9 handset. Apart from China, the X9 series could be coming soon to India as popular tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot, which reveals that the Realme X9 moniker has appeared on Realme India’s website.