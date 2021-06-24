Cancel
Wildlife

Co-culture of kelp and mussels proves its worth

thefishsite.com
 4 days ago

Farming mussels alongside kelp means allows the seaweed to grow better and be more resilient to climate change. So concludes Matthew Hargrave, the author of a new study into the integrated culture of the two species. “In my study, I discovered that kelp grew larger when combined with mussels while...

thefishsite.com
#Mussels#Kelp#Climate Change#Seaweed#Salinity#Gothenburg University
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
The Independent

Scientists successfully revive animal frozen 30 years ago

Scientists have succeeded in bringing a frozen animal back to life after 30 years, it has been reported.Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research says that their scientists have succeeded in reviving the ‘tardigrade’ animal which they had collected in Antarctica.The creatures, which are known as 'water bears' or 'moss piglets' are miniscule, water dwelling “extremophiles” measuring less than 1mm in length and dwelling in extreme and hostile conditions.They are capable of slowing down or shutting down their metabolic activities for considerable periods of time.According to the research, which was published in Cryobiology magazine, the tardigrades were found among moss plants...
inaturalist.org

Bull kelp observed populations and associated species's Journal

What a good feeling it is to see the juvenile bulbs and blades of our beloved kelp growing steadily this summer. Our team will be out a lot this next month conducting surface surveys, so keep an eye out for those observations to be added! Remember when adding your own nereo observations, use "PSRF wrack", "PSRF juvenile attached"< or "PSRF surface" tags to help us sort through the observations, and to add each observation to our project to ensure we see it!
earth.com

Water constraints are stunting vegetation growth in the Northern Hemisphere

Plant growth has been stunted by water constraints in a warming climate, according to a new study led by Indiana University. The researchers analyzed vegetation growth in the Northern Hemisphere over the past 30 years, and identified a troubling link between rising temperatures and plants becoming increasingly water-limited. “Without water,...
EurekAlert

DNA data and modelling reveal potential spread of invasive species

Scientists at the University of Southampton have found that a marine invasive species - a sea squirt that lives on rocky shores - could spread along 3,500 kilometres of South American coastline if climate change or human activities alter sea conditions. The researchers - working with colleagues at Pontificia Universidad...
Phys.org

Plant physiology: A tale of three proteins

LMU biologists have shown that "supervisor" and "motivator" proteins are required to enable a third factor to perform its function in photosynthesis. Plants, algae and cyanobacteria need only three ingredients for the synthesis of sugars via the process of photosynthesis—carbon dioxide, water and sunlight. However, the operation is far more complicated than this simple list of ingredients might suggest. Prof. Dr. Dario Leister and research group in the Department of Biology I at LMU are analyzing the complex regulation of photosynthesis. Their latest findings shed light on the roles of three proteins, named PGRL1, PGRL2 and PGR5, which participate in the control of one of the two subsystems of the photosynthetic apparatus. PGRL2 itself was first discovered in the course of the new study.
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
ScienceAlert

This Rare Finger-Like Fungus Is Hanging on For Its Life on a Small Australian Island

An exceptionally rare and critically endangered fungus, known as the tea-tree fingers, is rapidly losing its grip on the Australian mainland. Just off the coast, however, its finger-like tendrils are still clinging to life. On French Island, several kilometers from the Mornington Peninsula in the country's southeast, scientists and volunteers have now discovered the largest refuge of tea-tree fingers (Hypocreopsis amplectens) to date. Surrounded on all sides by water, this small slice of protected bush – once the hunting ground of the Boonwurrung people – is home to what could be over one hundred fruiting bodies, more than every known individual fungus on...
pastfactory.com

Scientists Discover A Girl With DNA From Two Different Species

Modern humans evolved from Homo sapiens, and a small percentage of us have Neanderthal DNA. But did you know that there were more species of ancient humans? A newly-discovered girl had parents from two different species– one Neanderthal, and another one that was recently discovered. This discovery will change our perception of human evolution.
baltimoregaylife.com

The discovery of a huge human skull forces scientists to rethink evolution

An enormous human skull, hidden there for 90 years, was discovered in a Chinese well. The discovery forces scientists to rewrite the history of human evolution, Settler guard. After analyzing the fossil, they concluded that there must be another branch of the human family tree. It is an unknown sister group that is more closely related to modern humans than to Neanderthals.
thefishsite.com

The search for a breakthrough in mussel aquaculture

An initiative that could determine the cause of shell breakage in different species of mussels, one of the biggest challenges facing the shellfish aquaculture sector globally, is currently underway. The consortium – from the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture, Fassfern Mussels, the Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, The Fishmongers’ Company,...
farmweek.com

Environmental changes need not cost the earth

This year it is clear to see the many positive impacts farm management practices can have on the environment around us. Northern Ireland farmers man-age thousands of kilometres of hedgerow and this year there has been a spectacular abundance of hawthorn and blackthorn blossom adding vibrant white and pink colour to the countryside around us for everyone to appreciate.
crossroadstoday.com

Zebra Mussels invading Texas lakes

If you are a boater or fisherman you have probably heard about Zebra Mussels. Zebra Mussels are a fingernail sized mollusk that are an invasive species, recognizable by the dark zig-zags stripes on their shell. They negatively impact ecosystems by competing with native filter feeding fish, attach to native mussels and smother them. Zebra Mussels also affect the economy by attaching to water intakes essentially clogging them. They affect boat owners too by attaching to boats, motors and filter systems causing irreparable damage. Texas Parks and Wildlife senior scientist for aquatic invasive species Monica McGarrity says the most important thing that we can do is to make sure our boats are not transporting zebra mussels to other lakes.