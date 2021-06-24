Co-culture of kelp and mussels proves its worth

LMU biologists have shown that "supervisor" and "motivator" proteins are required to enable a third factor to perform its function in photosynthesis. Plants, algae and cyanobacteria need only three ingredients for the synthesis of sugars via the process of photosynthesis—carbon dioxide, water and sunlight. However, the operation is far more complicated than this simple list of ingredients might suggest. Prof. Dr. Dario Leister and research group in the Department of Biology I at LMU are analyzing the complex regulation of photosynthesis. Their latest findings shed light on the roles of three proteins, named PGRL1, PGRL2 and PGR5, which participate in the control of one of the two subsystems of the photosynthetic apparatus. PGRL2 itself was first discovered in the course of the new study.