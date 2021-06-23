Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New Attractions Highlight Pigeon Forge’s 60th Year As Vacation Destination

thejerseytomatopress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAPSI)—If you’re like most Americans, you’re eager to get out of the house and out into the world. In fact, according to a recent Harris poll, 77 percent said they plan to take a trip this year. For more than 10 million people annually, a great place to visit is...

thejerseytomatopress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit#Parking Spaces#Napsi#Americans#Rv#Fieri#Baak Boutique#J P Cycles#Rei Co Op#Royal Bee#Azul Cantina#Dollywood#Tourism Leon Downey#Mypigeonforge Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePosted by
InsideHook

America’s 5 Best Destinations for a Summer Running Vacation

Restaurants and sports arenas may be back in business, but international travel still poses a big question mark. As the U.S. Department of State puts it, “Global COVID-19 conditions are dynamic,” with some foreign visitors faring just fine, as others encounter unexpected testing requirements, travel restrictions and quarantines. It’s little wonder many of us plan on holding out until far-flung travel feels safer and more predictable.
Yogakisswtlz.com

Vacation destinations help travelers unplug, literally

Arielle and Jeff Dufour tried something a little out of the ordinary on a recent getaway. They checked in at Miraval Berkshires so they could disconnect from their devices to reconnect with themselves and each other. Miraval is a device-free property where guests are asked to tuck their phones into a tiny bed or to keep their phones on airplane mode or silent.
TravelTheme Park Insider

What Is 2021's Best New Attraction So Far?

We are limiting this vote to new attractions in the United States, since neither I nor any of our writers have had the opportunity to review any attractions outside the US this year. But there's plenty to choose from here. We have reviewed 13 new attractions so far in 2021, with 12 of them included in our poll. (I will explain the final one at the end of the post, but if you've been reading the site, you might be able to guess which one is on, uh... shaky ground.)
TravelTravelPulse

Top US Vacation Destinations for Families in 2021

Hawaii is one of the hottest destinations for U.S. travelers right now, and research shows that it’s just as popular with families. Go Koala’s Family Friendly Travel Index has Hawaii destinations in its top two spots. Waikiki and Wailea are numbers one and two on the list followed by Sanibel, Florida; Sedona, Arizona; and Lake Tahoe, California (tied for fourth).
Moviesthesmokies.com

Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge: Food, review and prices

There are certain obligations that come with writing about Dolly Parton’s pirate-themed dinner and show, located just a cannon-blast or two away from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The obligations are:. Dad jokes are a must. If you don’t have pirate puns, get ready to walk the plank. Pirate lingo....
TennisVillage Voice

Living Out of a Suitcase! Katie LaFrance shares Her Favorite Vacation Destinations

Traveling is one of the best ways to get to know more about the world, as well as yourself. Katie LaFrance’s main passions include traveling the world, exploring new places, and meeting new people. She lives out of a suitcase when she travels for her job as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. Here are her favorite places she’s visited that you might also enjoy!
Posted by
Nick Davies

Making North Carolina Your Next Vacation Destination

Fans of classic television programs might recollect that the town of Mayberry was located in North Carolina. You won’t come across any such town as Mayberry out of the Andy Griffith Show, but the scenic and historic area of North Carolina will take you back to those less complicated times. Whether you desire a bed and breakfast in the Charlotte metro area or opt for one of the rural cabin rentals on the eastern slope of the Great Smoky Mountains, you are certain to discover romance, history, and a lot of family enjoyment in North Carolina. There are three distinct regions in North Carolina, the mountains, the piedmont, and the coast. Southern hospitality, welcoming people, and reasonable rates are in each region across the state.
TravelTime Out Global

Ocean Park's Water World unveils new attractions

Ocean Park's much-awaited water park recently unveiled its new facilities, and there's something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can expect 27 outdoor and indoor attractions that include a surf rider, nine dynamic water slides, and the city's first-ever indoor wave pool. Water World's Adventure Coast. Water World attractions will comprise...
Pigeon Forge, TNwvlt.tv

Clint Black to headline Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music icon Clint Black will headline the 30th annual Patriot Festival on July 3rd in Pigeon Forge. The Patriot Festival will begin at 4 p.m. with various food vendors, the annual veteran’s tribute and a performance by the Brad Hudson Band. Clint Black will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks show.
Pigeon Forge, TNwymt.com

Pigeon Forge coaster lets riders control the throttle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rowdy Bear Adventure Park has a new power coaster that allows the rider to be in control. Co-Owner of the park, Lisa Williford said with all of the attractions in Sevier County, they wanted to bring something unique for people to ride on. The Power Coaster is the right fit.
Travelallears.net

Your Chance to SAVE on a Disney Springs Area Hotel Stay Will End Soon!

Between tickets, hotels, flights, and more, a trip to Disney can be very pricey. But, there are a whole bunch of ways you can SAVE BIG when planning your trips. Recently, Disney announced a summer hotel deal for Annual Passholders and Florida Residents. You could also save big if you stay at one of the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels. But, your chance to take advantage of this Disney Springs hotels deal will be ending soon!
Relationship AdviceRappahannock News

5 steps to choosing the perfect all-inclusive resort

(BPT) - After a year of being stuck at home, many could use a change of scenery and a much-needed escape from the monotony of day-to-day life during the pandemic. Imagine waking up each morning and everything you need is right at your fingertips — sun, fun, entertainment, relaxation, great food and drink and your favorite travel companions.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Disney World to resume extra park hours for hotel guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Disney World will offer perks to guests staying at its resort hotels. Disney World to roll out perks for hotel guests for 50th. Hotel guests will be able to get early park entry starting Oct. 1. Guests at Deluxe resorts,...
TravelInside the Magic

Return of Disney Dining Plan Persuades Guests to Book Trips ASAP

Disney Dining Plans are one of the most popular add-on perks to Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages. In case you aren’t familiar, the Disney Dining Plan allows families to prepay for their sit-down meals, quick service meals, and snacks so they can enjoy their Disney World vacations with less financial stress.
Travelpigeonforgechamber.com

5 Bridges Near Pigeon Forge You Need to Explore

While out hiking in the Smoky Mountains National Park, you’re likely to come across a few bridges in your travels. But did you know that the Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain area features some unique bridges that you can access without taking a long hike? Read more about these special bridges near Pigeon Forge that are definitely worth checking out on your next trip!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: When Early Theme Park Entry Will START in Disney World!

While many experiences have returned to Disney World since reopening, one BIG perk has been missing. That’s Early Entry for Disney World resort guests! The perk allows guests staying at Disney World hotels to enter the theme parks BEFORE regular guests. Disney recently announced that Early Theme Park Entry would be replacing the former Extra Magic Hours, and now we’re getting a peek at what this revamped perk will look like!