New Attractions Highlight Pigeon Forge’s 60th Year As Vacation Destination

Fans of classic television programs might recollect that the town of Mayberry was located in North Carolina. You won’t come across any such town as Mayberry out of the Andy Griffith Show, but the scenic and historic area of North Carolina will take you back to those less complicated times. Whether you desire a bed and breakfast in the Charlotte metro area or opt for one of the rural cabin rentals on the eastern slope of the Great Smoky Mountains, you are certain to discover romance, history, and a lot of family enjoyment in North Carolina. There are three distinct regions in North Carolina, the mountains, the piedmont, and the coast. Southern hospitality, welcoming people, and reasonable rates are in each region across the state.