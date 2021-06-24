Cancel
Computers

Windows 11 - live: Microsoft’s new ‘next generation’ operating system unveiled today

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB3EV_0adq9CeG00

Microsoft is today announcing its new operating system , Windows 11. The “next generation of Windows” will be showcased at a virtual event, with a new user interface and hints of new features.

Windows 10 , the current operating system, was said to be the company’s final version - but the company is now promising “significant” updates. A first build of Windows 11 has already leaked, revealing a new, more rounded interface, a new Start Menu, widgets, and more.

It is also expected there will be changes to the Windows Store, a closer integration with Xbox services, and possibly Office 365 updates.

Read more:

The Independent

The Independent

