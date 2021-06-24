Cancel
Travel

What time is the green list travel announcement today?

By Helen Coffey
Three weeks after the last lacklustre update, the government is expected to announcement its next review of the “traffic light” travel system today, 24 June.

The Department for Transport (DfT) will decide which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list , from where travellers need not quarantine when entering the UK.

Follow green list news live: Malta and Madeira look set for quarantine-free travel

The 11-strong list currently has little choice for prospective holidaymakers , with Iceland and Gibraltar the only viable destinations for Brits.

No new countries were added last time but experts are speculating that a handful of destinations could go green in the latest update.

But when is the announcement and will we know what the latest changes to the green, amber and red lists are? Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are currently on the green list?

There are 11 places on the green list currently: Ascension Island, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Portugal, the only mainstream holiday destination originally placed on the green list, was shunted down to the amber category in the last review in early June.

Which countries could go green?

As ever, predictions come heavily caveated with the fact they are just that: predictions. As was evident at the last review, even analysing the available data isn’t enough to guess with any certainty what might make the cut.

Malta and the Balearic Islands are strong possibilities , a government source told The Times earlier this week.

According to Brian Strutton of the pilots’ union Balpa, a wide range of destinations could potentially get upgraded : Malta; the Balearic and Canary Islands of Spain; some of the Greek islands; the US and some Caribbean islands.

“I am expecting expansion of the green list,” he said. “In fact, there’s got to be. We’re nearly at the point of no return for travel this summer. If we don’t start getting some proper destination flying very, very soon, then we’re going to have bankruptcies and business failures.

“I’m hearing suggestions like, ‘Maybe in August’. Well, that isn’t going to be good enough. We need flying now.”

Analysts concur that Malta is a clear favourite. Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, adds that Madeira should be reinstated to green; along with the rest of Portugal, it was moved from green to amber three weeks ago.

He says he is expecting no more than five countries to be added, even though the data says more should be eligible.

Among Greek islands, Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesbos, Santorini and Zakynthos (Zante) are looking promising according to the analyst Tim White.

What time will the lists be announced?

No exact time has as yet been confirmed by the government, but various sources originally said it was expected at some point this afternoon, including Adam Fleming on BBC’s Today programme.

LBC has claimed the announcement will be at some point between 5pm and 6pm.

The first traffic light announcement on 7 May was made at 5pm; the following review on 3 June went out around 4.15pm.

Sources have indicated to The Independent that the announcement might be closer to 7pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the junior transport minister also suggested it could be later tonight. Rachael Maclean said in the Commons: “It is vitally important that we get the travel industry back on its feet. And that is why we are taking a public health approach to restarting travel and the transport secretary [Grant Shapps] will be saying more on that this evening.”

The DfT is being tight-lipped on the matter, merely confirming there will be an announcement “some time this week”.

How can I find out the latest updates?

The Independent ’s travel team will be live blogging all updates as soon as they’re revealed throughout the day. Check out our rolling news coverage here for all the latest additions to the traffic light lists.

