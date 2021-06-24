Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hoppus: Blink-182 star ‘scared but hopeful’ over cancer diagnosis as Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge voice support

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdch1_0adq8mGV00

Mark Hoppus has been inundated with messages of support from his Blink-182 bandmates after revealing to fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The bassist shared the news in a post to his social media channels on 23 June and confirmed he was already undergoing treatment.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” he wrote.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He said that he had “months’ of treatment ahead of him but was “trying to remain hopeful and positive”.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he said. “Love to you all.”

Blink drummer Barker said he “loves and supports” Hoppus.

“I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off,” he told E! News. “I can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

He also shared a photo of himself with Hoppus on his Instagram Stories, adding the caption: “Love you @MarkHoppus.”

DeLonge, who left as the band’s guitarist in 2015, tweeted that he had also been aware of Hoppus’s diagnosis “for a while now”.

“To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide open heart,” he wrote.

Other musicians from bands such as Good Charlotte, Taking Back Sunday, Of Mice & Men and All Time Low have also sent messages of support to Hoppus and his family.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Instagram Stories#Mice Men#All Time Low
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerantiMUSIC

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirmed via social media that he is battling cancer and that he is in the middle of undergoing chemortherapy treatment for the illness. He tweeted, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
CancerNo Treble

Mark Hoppus Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has announced that he’s battling cancer, stating that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. He shared the news via Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Diagnoses (VIDEO)

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has opened up about the recent news of his cancer diagnoses. It was discovered that the bassist and founder of Blink-182 had cancer when he posted Instagram stories with the caption: ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment please.’. This was a shock to many fans of the...
Cancerfreenews.live

The vocalist of Blink-182 announced that he has cancer

Mark Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy. The vocalist of the American punk rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, said that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. “I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the last three months. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m lucky to have wonderful doctors, family, and friends who help me get through this,” Hoppus wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday. According to him, the treatment will last for several more months.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Blink 182 vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed he suffers from cancer

The bassist and lead singer of the rock band, Blink 182, Mark Hoppus revealed his fight against Cancer. Through social networks, the musician revealed his state of mind in a deep reflection that he shared on his official Instagram account: “I have cancer. It’s shit and I’m scared “, were part of his words.
CancerPosted by
NBC News

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he tweeted. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”
CancerPosted by
HOLAUSA

Blink-182 band member has been diagnosed with cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old band’s frontman, he is scared but hopeful that he will beat this terrible disease. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on...
Celebritiesthewoodyshow.com

Mark Hoppus Confirms Cancer Diagnosis After Deleting Instagram Post

Mark Hoppus seemed to have revealed a cancer diagnosis via Instagram stories. The blink-182 bandleader shared a photo from what appears to be a chemotherapy treatment session with the caption, "Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please." He quickly deleted the post, but not before fans were able to take screenshots and express their concerns on Twitter.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Travis Barker: I might fly again after horror plane crash

Travis Barker says he “might fly again” after his horror plane crash in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer has feared being in the sky for over a decade after he survived a plane crash that killed four people, but on Friday (25.06.21) he tweeted that he may be open to getting in a plane once again.
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR: 'I Apologize From The Bottom Of My Heart For Exposing EDDIE VAN HALEN's Dark Side' In My Book

In a new interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" Internet show, Sammy Hagar was asked if there were any things that he left out of his 2011 autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", that he thinks he should have put it or any stories that he included that he later wished he hadn't. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I forgot so many really fun little things, and every now and then I'll wake up in the morning and have a dream and I'll wake up and it makes me remember something in the childhood, and I think, 'Oh, I should have put that in the book. But the fucking book would have been this big. [Holds hands wide apart.]'"
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Paris Jackson and Willow Smith spontaneously left Red Table Talk to record a new song together

Paris Jackson and Willow Smith have channeled their harmonious friendship into even sweeter music. The pair linked up to discuss the struggles of fame, growing up with celebrity fathers, self-harm, sex, love, mental health, and resilience on Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, which culminated in the duo carrying over the mutual inspiration they found in each other into the studio to record a new song.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Tana Mongeau responds to backlash after David Dobrik reunion

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has responded to the influx of criticism she received after posting a now-deleted TikTok of her dancing with David Dobrik following his comeback. After posting two apology videos following allegations against the Vlog Squad in March, David Dobrik went silent online. He was demonetized on YouTube and lost countless key sponsors as a result of the controversy, receiving even more criticism for his involvement in Jeff Wittek’s life-threatening accident.