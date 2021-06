You may recognise AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott’s name from previous windows. The 27-year-old was linked with a move to the Madejski Stadium in 2019 – but has continued to impress even more recently and scored 20 goals in League One last season. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he bagged those goals in a Wimbledon side that struggled in the third tier last season and finished 19th in the table.