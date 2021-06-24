Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

$100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOMEN_0adq8gy900

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A “multi-agency manhunt” is underway for the suspect who shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday evening, police said.

The officer, identified as Jason Raynor, 26, radioed around 9 p.m. that he was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious incident, according to the police department. After several minutes, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio.

When officers responded to his location, Raynor was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who is believed to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Chitwood said.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532.

Daytona Beach police released bodycam footage of the suspect. Watch below. Warning: Contains graphic content:

Police Chief Jakari Young referred to Wallace as a “coward.”

Florida Highway Patrol told Channel 9 they shut down parts of I-4 and I-95 in Volusia County in response to the search.

Support began pouring out from law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

In a statement, Flagler County said they are joining our brothers and sisters in Volusia County and around Florida in praying for the Daytona Beach Police Officer that was shot tonight and seriously injured. Please keep him and his family and DBPD in your thoughts and prayers.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and DeLand Police Department also tweeted their sympathies.

>>>WATCH CHANNEL 9 FOR LIVE UPDATES<<<

See a map of the scene below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
441
Followers
737
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
California State
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Manhunt#Florida Highway Patrol#Honda#Sheriffchitwood#Channel 9#Fhporlando#Halifax Health#Wftv#Dbpd#Orange County Sheriff#Deland Police Department#Daytonabchpd Brothers#Orangecosheriff#Delandpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...