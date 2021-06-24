Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake & More Voice Support in Ending Conservatorship

By ebanas
jammin1057.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears spoke at length via Zoom in a Los Angeles courtroom regarding her 13-year conservatorship today (June 23), which has led to a number of celebrities speaking out in support of Spears. Spears revealed a number of shocking details during her court hearing, including not being allowed to marry...

jammin1057.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Halsey
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Marianne Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brandy Halsey#Rosemcgowan#Kathygriffin#Alexismcgill#Realcandaceo#Britneyspears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears' Turmoil 13 Years After "Leave Britney Alone" Video

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer's voice is finally being heard. At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney's first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Shocking Court Hearing: ‘I Apologize for Pretending Like I’ve Been OK’

More to share. Britney Spears returned to Instagram after noting that her social media presence isn’t what it seems. “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, began her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 24. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s—tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”