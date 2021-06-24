Cancel
Brazil sets daily record for COVID cases, as pandemic third wave breaks

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil set a new record for COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with 115,228 new cases identified within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, confirming the arrival of a third wave of the pandemic. During the same period 2,392 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 507,109. Brazil is the second...

medicalxpress.com
