Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Free Play Days – Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Overwatch Origins Edition, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay like a Boss, as extraordinary heroes, or as fellow rat-smashers. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Overwatch Origins Edition and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 24 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

gizorama.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Play#Saints Row Iv#Re Elected#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Game#The Microsoft Store#Saints Row Iv Re#Dlc#Cross Play#Deadlock Challenge#Helmgart#Xbox Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade Lands On Google Play

Smash through your enemies in an all-out intergalactic war. Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade lands on Google Play to give players a real-time PvP strategy MMO. Hong Kong developer Nuverse bought this latest version of Games Workshop’s popular miniature tabletop war game to mobile this month. Warhammer 40,000 allows players to...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: The Unbeatable List – Atlantic City Open 2021 Edition

One list made it all the way to the top against over 200 players at the ACO 2021. But it wasn’t the most interesting one, that we are talking about. First of all – congrats to Brad Chester for winning it all with a Dark Eldar list that won’t work as well for later events. Let’s take a closer look!
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Vermintide 2: The Forgotten Relics Update

Have you seen the screenshots of enchanted weapons from deep within the Chaos Wastes? New illusions are coming soon for all. If you’ve been venturing into the Chaos Wastes you may have noticed a few new weapons making their way around the internet, including the awesome Moonfire Bow pictured below.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Will Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Support Crossplay between Xbox One, PS4 and PC?

Fatshark announced today that the Xbox One version of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be released on 11th July, 2018, but will it support Crossplay?. There have already been a million copies of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 sold, but players are now wondering if the game will support Crossplay when it launches for the Xbox One, and later for the PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed by the developers that Vermintide 2 won't support Cross-platform play.
Video GamesCNET

Overwatch cross-play goes live today

Popular team-based shooter Overwatch has expanded who players can have on their team with the new cross-play feature added to the game Tuesday. It doesn't matter whether they're playing on PC, Switch, Xbox or PlayStation -- friends can group up for matches. But there's a catch. Overwatch cross-play lets players...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

PGA Tour 2K21 headlines this weekend's Free Play Days Games

Thanks to Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can check out three games for free this weekend, including, PGA Tour 2K21, Verdun, and Rainbow Six Siege. PGA Tour 2K21. Description: Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA TOUR 2K21, you can...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Overwatch Cross-Play for PC and Console: Fun for Some

In the past, one of the biggest decisions gamers had to make when buying a console was what games they wanted to play. Many games were exclusive to a specific gaming platform, such as Halo for Xbox or The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo. Exclusive titles helped fuel the console wars that have run throughout the past few decades. Sega and Nintendo started the fight during the Genesis and SNES era, and Sony and Microsoft continue to go head-to-head in the next-gen era of consoles with the Series X/S and PS5.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Overwatch : How to disable Cross-play in the game ?

Blizzard’s Overwatch is often brought up in conversations about the best first-person shooter games of all time, and with talk like that, the only way Blizzard could possibly keep up the standards they set at release is by providing players with new and updates content as well as fresh features to help keep the bar set really high and in this regard, on June 9th, Blizzard announced that cross-play would be coming to the game, meaning you could play with and against your friends and strangers across servers who use a different platform than you to run Overwatch. Take a look at the developer announcement video below.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Overwatch Cross-Play Now Live Along With Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge

As promised, Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch has received cross-play support five years after the game’s launch. You can now team up with your friends across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC by simply creating a Battle.net account and linking it to your console. Step-by-step instructions are available on the official Overwatch website.
Video GamesPolygon

Warhammer Plus streaming sub will include animation, free minis, and White Dwarf

Warhammer Plus, a Warhammer subscription service, launches on Aug. 25 and will include a lot more than just new animated series. Subscribers will earn a unique, free miniature by the end of their first year, plus access to back issues of White Dwarf magazine and access to army building apps for 40K and Age of Sigmar, Games Workshop announced Wednesday during a Twitch livestream.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Overwatch cross-play support is now available

Blizzard has introduced cross-play support for Overwatch. The new feature enables friends to play with each other across PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Console players will need to create and link a Battle.net account in order to participate in cross-play. Notice: To display this embed please allow the use...
Video Gamesthedailybuzz.io

Switch eShop deals – Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Darkest Dungeon, Deadly Premonition Origins, Dust: An Elysian Tail, Grandia HD Collection, Indivisible, Owlboy, Oxenfree, Saints Row, more

A number of new deals are up and running on the North American Switch eShop. These include Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Darkest Dungeon, Deadly Premonition Origins, Dust: An Elysian Tail, Grandia HD Collection, Indivisible, Owlboy, Oxenfree, Saints Row, and much more. Here are the full highlights: 7 Billion Humans – $7.49 (was $14.99) 80’s Overdrive – $2.99 (was $9.99) Abzu –…
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Saints Row IV, Overwatch, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are free to play on Xbox

Microsoft has announced that three more games will be free to play this weekend as part of its Free Play Days program. From today, June 24th, through June 27th, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Overwatch Origins Edition, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free. Head over to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and find the Gold member area to begin installing these games.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Blizzard's Cross-Play Update Has Arrived In Overwatch

Blizzard has officially launched its Overwatch cross-play beta for all platforms. It means Xbox heroes can now team up with players on Nintendo, PlayStation and PC platforms. In order to do this, you'll need to create and link a free Battle.Net account. To celebrate this special occasion, all players will receive a Golden Loot Box.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Overwatch’s Deadlock Rebels first chapter for free

As part of Overwatch’s new Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event, Blizzard are giving players free access to the first chapter of the novel that it’s inspired by, Deadlock Rebels. Overwatch fans love a good deep dive into the colorful histories of their favorite characters, and Deadlock Gang leader, Ashe, has quite...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Overwatch Update 3.13 Adds Cross-play Support Between Consoles and PC

Blizzard Entertainment has updated Overwatch to version 3.13 today bringing in support for cross-play between PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch Origins Edition players can finally enjoy cross-play together after the launch of the new update. The update that has been released today should patch the game to version 3.13 on PS4 and PS5. This patch adds support for cross-play between all consoles and PC.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Overwatch Ushers in Cross-Play with Ashe Event

Cross-Play was announced for the first time for shooter Overwatch in early June, and the beta became available for console and PC players on June 22. Players on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch can now all play together for all modes except competitive, where console players and PC players will be separated, presumably to make up for the advantage of a mouse and keyboard. The patch notes that released with the Cross-Play announcements did, however, come with parity adjustments to narrow the gap between the PC and console experience. These parity adjustments include features that make automatic damage, like Torbjorn’s turret and Ashe’s B.O.B, no longer do less damage on consoles. To enable Cross-Play, console players must create a Blizzard.net account for the first time and link it to their console, which PC players should already have done.