Georgetown County, SC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.

alerts.weather.gov
