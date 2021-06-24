Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cathay Pacific crew told to get vaccine or risk losing job

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathay Pacific has told its aircrew that they must get a Covid vaccination by 31 August or risk losing their jobs. The airline said staff rostering has become "difficult and complicated" because of a need to segregate vaccinated and non-vaccinated crew. Cathay Pacific said it could, in the "short-term", accommodate...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Airlines#Cathay Pacific#Hong Kong Airlines#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Related
Financial ReportsFOXBusiness

Cathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects to reduce its cash burn to less than HK$1 billion ($128.84 million) a month in the second half of the year, its chief financial officer said. The airline had been burning up to HK$1.9 billion of cash per month in the first half...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Did Qantas really ‘invent’ business class?

The presence of business class is something that's taken for granted on international and even domestic flights, and Qantas isn't shy in trotting out the invention of business class as one of its credentials. "People forget that the Qantas Group actually invented Business Class travel in 1979," airline CEO Alan...
TravelInvestor's Business Daily

Travel Stocks Sell Off As These Nations Raise Covid Restrictions Over Delta Variant

Travel stocks and other leisure names fell on Monday, as more nations imposed restrictions in an effort to contain the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Airline stocks like Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) fell 3.9% and 3.7% respectively. Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. (CCL) lost 6.5%. Casino stocks retreated with MGM Resorts (MGM) down 3.5%. Hotel operator Marriott International (MAR) slumped 3.6%, undercutting the low of its recent consolidation.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Supermarket shelves could be empty in food shortage within WEEKS after loss of 100,000 HGV drivers due to Covid and Brexit, industry chiefs warn

British shoppers could face a summer of food shortages due to a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, experts have warned. A double impact from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a staff shortages after Eastern European drivers returned home. And the disruption to the chilled food supply...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

San Francisco becomes biggest U.S. city to demand all of its workers get Covid vaccine: 35,000 municipal staff told to get jab or risk losing their job

San Francisco city workers will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when a vaccine receives full federal approval. The policy covering 35,000 municipal workers makes the city the biggest in the U.S. to demand vaccinations for staff. Employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don't get an exemption...
Industryonemileatatime.com

Cathay Pacific Threatens To Fire Unvaccinated Employees

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Cathay Pacific has just taken what’s probably the strictest stance we’ve seen from any airline when it comes to employee vaccination. Cathay Pacific requiring crew vaccination. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has announced that all flight crews (including pilots and flight attendants) need...
Pharmaceuticalstheautomaticearth.com

The Risks to the Fully Vaccinated

A bit out of the ordinary, I thought I’d give you a piece from our Comments section yesterday, by highly appreciated commenter “Doc Robinson”. Partly because he spent a lot of time weaving it together from the CDC website, and partly because it’s relevant and even somewhat shocking. To see...
Industryliveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Will Require Crews To Be Fully Vaccinated On High-Risk Trips

United Airlines has told flight attendants and pilots that in order to work trips to high-risk countries, vaccinations will soon be mandatory. United has incentivized flight attendants and pilots to get vaccinated by offering lucrative bonus payments, particularly to pilots. Nevertheless, there remains a holdout among both work groups that has resisted the jab or not made the time yet to get it.
Aerospace & DefenseFlying Magazine

Cathay Pacific Aims for a Single Pilot in the A350 Cockpit During Long Hauls

According to Reuters, Cathay Pacific Airways is currently working with Airbus on Project Connect, a plan to introduce “reduced crew” long-haul flights with a single pilot in the cockpit much of the time. Though Cathay has not given a final go-ahead to the single-pilot idea, the airline hopes to introduce it during high-altitude cruise on passenger flights by 2025. “Once cleared, longer flights would become possible with a pair of pilots alternating rest breaks, instead of the three or four currently needed to maintain at least two in the cockpit.” EASA chief Patrick Ky told a German press briefing in January, “Typically on long-haul flights when you’re at cruise altitude there’s very little happening in the cockpit.” Famously, Air France 447 was in level cruise flight at night when the two pilots of the A330 lost control of the airplane. That accident claimed 228 lives.
Industrycentreforaviation.com

Cathay Pacific Releases Traffic Figures For May 2021

Cathay Pacific today released its traffic figures for May 2021 that continued to reflect the airline’s substantial capacity reductions in response to significantly reduced demand as well as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place in Hong Kong and other markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Cathay Pacific carried...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Cathay Pacific Expects Lower First-Half Loss on Cost Savings, Cargo Flights

(Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that losses in the first half are expected to be "somewhat" lower than last year, due to cost-saving measures and strong demand for cargo flights. Crew quarantine measures have eased since mid-April and that helped Cathay operate 24% more freighter flights...
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Cathay Pacific expects half-yearly losses to narrow

Embattled Cathay Pacific struck a cautiously optimistic tone in its outlook for the rest of the year, anticipating a narrowed half-yearly loss and the gradual reinstatement of capacity in the coming months. The Hong Kong-based carrier says that despite a tightening of quarantine measures and travel restrictions in the first...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Cathay Pacific Carried Just 774 Passengers Per Day In May

While aviation has begun to see signs of recovery in much of the world, the woes for Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific continue. On Friday, the airline released its passenger figures for the month of May. Cathay carried on average only 774 passengers per day. While this is an increase by 30% from May 2020 and month-on-month by 6.6%, it is still 99.2% less than pre-COVID numbers for the same period.