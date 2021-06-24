Cathay Pacific crew told to get vaccine or risk losing job

According to Reuters, Cathay Pacific Airways is currently working with Airbus on Project Connect, a plan to introduce “reduced crew” long-haul flights with a single pilot in the cockpit much of the time. Though Cathay has not given a final go-ahead to the single-pilot idea, the airline hopes to introduce it during high-altitude cruise on passenger flights by 2025. “Once cleared, longer flights would become possible with a pair of pilots alternating rest breaks, instead of the three or four currently needed to maintain at least two in the cockpit.” EASA chief Patrick Ky told a German press briefing in January, “Typically on long-haul flights when you’re at cruise altitude there’s very little happening in the cockpit.” Famously, Air France 447 was in level cruise flight at night when the two pilots of the A330 lost control of the airplane. That accident claimed 228 lives.