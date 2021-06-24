Cancel
Premier League

Man City Official Has 'Special Fixation' On £68M La Liga Winger

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up Real Sociedad player Mikel Oyazabal, with Mundo Deportivo saying club bosses rate the 'quality and character' of the 'charismatic' forward.

Translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Spanish sports paper go on to say that Txiki Begiristain himself has a 'special fixation' with the left-winger and a potential move could be on the cards.

Mikel Oyarzabal progressed through the ranks of Real Sociedad, joining their first team in 2016. In the past four years the Spaniard has averaged 14 goals a season and eight assists, starting regularly in La Liga, and their Europa League campaign last season.

There has been talk of the Premier League champions making a move for Oyarzabal on several occasions over the past two seasons - the first when Bayern Munich were interested in signing Leroy Sané in the summer of 2019.

This was supposedly scuppered after Leroy Sané's injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool, which prevented the German's move and subsequent replacement searches.

A year later, Oyarzabal was said to be considered by Manchester City again, but Txiki Begiristain opted for Ferran Torres of Valencia instead, signing the then 20 year-old prodigy for around €23 million.

The Spain international reportedly also has a substantial release clause embedded into his contract, which is understood to be in the region of £68 million - a fee that is likely to put Manchester City off a move this summer, but stranger things have happened.

Mikel Oyarzabal himself seems completely unfazed by the speculation of an upcoming transfer to the Premier League, quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying, "There are many times when a lot of things come up; I'm calm, right now my head is only here."

On the rumours, the 24 year-old also said, "It's the same as always; in the end. We know how this world of football works."

It's easy to infer from this quote that the forward may even doubt the validity of these rumours, with Manchester City presently linked to high profile players like Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, which will likely dominate the agenda for the remainder of the window.

