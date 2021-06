From the iconic green and pink mascara tube of Great Lash mascara to the "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline" tagline we grew up hearing on television commercials and reading in beauty and fashion magazines, Maybelline is an iconic beauty brand that has stood the test of time. Our guess is at one point, you've had at least one or several products from Maybelline in your makeup bag; after all, the brand was born in 1915 and has remained a constant top-seller in mass retailers worldwide, which at the very least is quite impressive. Whether you're just discovering Maybelline or have been using it for decades, the brand's story is unique. Ahead, we spoke with SVP of Marketing for Maybelline New York, Jessie Feinstein, to get the intimate scoop behind Maybelline and then some.