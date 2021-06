SODUS, N.Y. — A local volunteer fire department is in mourning after losing their chief in a motorcycle accident over the weekend. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Michael Altenburg, 48, was traveling west on State Rt. 104 in Sodus Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle while braking for traffic which was slowing to turn south. Deputies say he attempted to lay down the bike and was ejected, colliding with the rear end of another motorcycle.