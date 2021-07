(RTTNews) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock exchange is currently trading at 7136.23 or 0.16 percent above previous close and just 0.68 percent lower than the 52-week high of 7184.95. Sentiment remained muted as the intermittent despair and euphoria in the last few trading sessions gave way to cautious optimism that a hawkish stance by the Fed would not goad the BOE to move away from its stated dovish stance.