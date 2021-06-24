Cancel
Monticello, AR

Monticello Rotary Club Resumes In Person Meetings

By Wesley Carnicle
 4 days ago
The Monticello Rotary Club resumes in-person meetings today after more than a year of remote fellowship. We look forward to this return to business! Are you interested in serving your community with like-minded civic leaders? We’d love to have you join us. Send Rotary Club of Monticello, Arkansas a message to learn more!

