Monticello Rotary Club Resumes In Person Meetings

The Drew Memorial Health System Auxiliary presented UAM administrators with a donation that funds nursing scholarships for four UAM students. Nursing students Kaylee Barnard, Jessee Brixie, and Mikayla McGregor, all of Monticello, and Alondra Cruz of Hamburg, will each receive an award of $1,000. Drew Memorial Auxiliary, which traditionally grants two scholarships per year, could offer additional student awards this year due to the availability of scholarship funds and the demonstrated excellence of the student applicants. Barnard, Cruz, and McGregor are senior nursing majors on the Monticello campus, pursuing BSN degrees, while Brixie is a Practical Nursing student at the UAM College of Technology in McGehee. Students pursuing a degree in nursing or medicine with at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible to apply for the award each spring semester through the Drew Memorial website, drewmemorial.org.