Google Updates Authenticator App Ahead of iOS 15's Upcoming Built-in Code Generator

One of the many tracking tools that app developers have historically had at their disposal is the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). This is a unique code attached to each Apple device which can be used to aggregate user data from across all apps and services on that device, creating a comprehensive profile of a user’s habits and interests. When a user uses an app, this IDFA data (as well as other device information) is purchased by advertisers – via the ad supply chain of data brokers, servers, networks, and exchanges – to effectively target users with in-app adverts relevant to their behaviour. An additional, specific use case for this device information is ‘attribution’, the process by which advertisers can track the origin of user clicks, purchases and downloads, which in turn is used to assess the effectiveness of their ad spend, campaign performance and ultimately, return on investment.