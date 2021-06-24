Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Updates Authenticator App Ahead of iOS 15's Upcoming Built-in Code Generator

By Tim Hardwick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has updated its 2FA Authenticator app for iOS with a new privacy feature that lets users require Face ID or Touch ID before displaying two-factor account authentication codes. Previously, fingerprint or facial authentication was only required when exporting accounts. Now though, upon activating Google's Privacy Screen feature in v3.2.0...

#Ipad App#Ios App#Ios 15#V3#Google Authenticator#Iphone#Settings#Macos Monterey
According to a new report by Oversecured’s Sergey Toshin, Google’s popular Android app was a security risk, until recently. This app has over 5 billion downloads, and it has been patched following the researcher’s report. Google’s well-known Android was was a serious security risk, but it’s patched up now The app in question is called [...]