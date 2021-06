Dozens of apps are installed on phones, tablets, and even smartwatches. Not only do apps save time but also they’re convenient. It’s not hard to understand the motivation behind downloading new apps. Thanks to modern technological advancements, you can do almost anything on the go. There’s one problem, though. Mobile apps collect personal data such as location, contacts, email, and so on. A fitness app, for instance, will want to know your location to work adequately. The question now is: Just how much personal information are your apps gathering?