Eugene, OR

Live Music and Tastings at the Eateries

By EDN-Staff Contributor
Check out the newest and hottest spot in Eugene every last Thursday evening of the month throughout the summer. Live music and beverage tastings at multiple restaurants at the 5th Street eateries. Featuring live music by Scott Austin along with local wine, beer, and seltzer vendors.

EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Eugene, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
#Live Music#Eateries#Beer#Wine#Food Drink
