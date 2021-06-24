Cancel
Door County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid strong currents and hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents, which will make swimming very dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches, and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Crescent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach, and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.

alerts.weather.gov
