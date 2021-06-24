Cancel
Otoe County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR FREMONT...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN MILLS...PAGE JOHNSON...NEMAHA...EASTERN OTOE...RICHARDSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES At 340 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Essex to Table Rock, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Shenandoah and Essex around 345 AM CDT. Coin around 355 AM CDT. Clarinda around 400 AM CDT. Braddyville around 405 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Dawson, Rulo, Preston, Camp Catron, College Springs, Brownville, Coburg, Braddyville, Shambaugh and Tabor. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
