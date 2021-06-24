Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barron by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barron The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 343 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cumberland, or 20 miles west of Rice Lake, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cumberland around 350 AM CDT. Rice Lake and Barron around 410 AM CDT. Cameron around 415 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cumberland Airport, Comstock and Rice Lake Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH