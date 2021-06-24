Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barron by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barron The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 343 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cumberland, or 20 miles west of Rice Lake, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cumberland around 350 AM CDT. Rice Lake and Barron around 410 AM CDT. Cameron around 415 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cumberland Airport, Comstock and Rice Lake Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barron, WI
County
Barron County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Comstock, WI
City
Rice Lake, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...