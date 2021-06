At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is seen moving above the $2,000 price mark and it is currently changing hands at $2,110. ETH/USD has once again touched the $2135 mark as the number two crypto faces the path of development once again but this can only be confirmed if the market price remains above $2000. However, the Ethereum price is hovering within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $2,110 with 6.35% gains in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, ETH/USD may again drop below this level if the bulls fail to push it above the 21-day moving average.