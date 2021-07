The 2021 Fantasy baseball season is about to have arguably its biggest prospect call-up all season long. On Tuesday, the Rays are expected to call up shortstop Wander Franco, arguably the best prospect in baseball. If his call up goes anything like other big-name prospects from earlier this season, there's not really all that much to get excited about, but we're optimists here, so get excited! Franco has crushed the baseball at every level and he has sneaky speed.