Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bookings now open for stays at Rove Expo 2020

businesstraveller.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 100 days to go to Expo 2020 (October 1 to March 31), Dubai is getting ready to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to join the making of a new world. Rove Hotels is inviting Rovers (guests) to grab the best seats in the house at Expo’s only on-site hotel, Rove Expo 2020, with bookings for stays now open.

www.businesstraveller.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Airport#Expo 2020#Rover#G Wi Fi#Dubai Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
Related
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Concepció by Nobis, now open

With its laidback charm, abundance of culture and easy duality of sea and city, it’s no wonder that the Nobis group chose Palma as the location for its first property outside Scandinavia. Opened this June in the Mallorcan capital, Concepció by Nobis brings together the Swedish brand’s signature Scandi style with a sophisticated Spanish charm, both played out in a historic building that is located on the border of the city’s Old Town. Home to just 31 guestrooms, Concepció by Nobis is as much a spot in which for people to socialize in as it is an intimate place to stay, as witnessed in the property’s flow of open spaces that include a restaurant, bar and lounge, rooms for meetings and events, and a standout pool and terrace area. With an elevated design concept by long-time architecture partner Wingårdhs, and frequent recognition of local craft and artisans, this new hub promises to excite.
Middle Eastbusinesstraveller.com

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to go on sale from July 18

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18, 2021. Details of three ticket tiers have been announced — One-day tickets are priced at AED 95 (₹1,924); multi-day tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days are for AED 195 (₹3,950); and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, cost AED 495 (₹10,027).
Middle Eastbusinesstraveller.com

Emirates reopens first class lounge at Dubai International

Emirates has reopened its first class lounge within Dubai International’s Concourse B “to serve the growing volume of premium customers travelling from and through Emirates’ hub”. The dedicated first class lounge rejoins the carrier’s business class facility which has remained open since July 2020. Emirates says that “a full complement...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hampton By Hilton Marjan Island Opens In Ras Al Khaimah

Yesterday, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island opened its doors to guests, marking the debut of Hampton by Hilton in Ras Al Khaimah. Located on a 750-metre beach, the hotel features incredible sea and island views - and throughout their stay, travellers can look forward to experiencing the brand's award-winning friendly, thoughtful service and inclusive hot breakfast.
LifestyleForbes

8 Stunning Destination Wedding Hotels Where You Can Stay Free With Points

For many, the appeal of destination weddings is obvious. Hotels package an exquisite setting with all of the details so you don’t have to lift a finger. Logistics like arranging officiants, photographers and flowers come together seamlessly. There’s no stress (at least not until you see the bill). While it’s...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Marks First Property In Koh Samui, Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the first Hyatt hotel on Thailand's southern resort island. Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, eight minutes from the airport, the 140-room resort is built around more than 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, offering guests a private retreat nestled within the lush embrace of nature, with direct access to a semi-private beach.
TravelTravel Weekly

Thailand hosting travel agent sessions as tourism reopens

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting a series of destination weeks to help agents get up to speed with the country’s latest developments as it starts to welcome tourists back. While Thailand remains on the UK’s amber list, Phuket reopened to international visitors on July 1. The resort...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Bookings Now OPEN for Fall 2022 Disney Cruises!

Disney cruises are a magical experience. Put Disney characters, delicious dining, and giant pools all on a fancy boat, and then sail that boat to a tropical island? Sounds great to us!. If you’ve ever wished you could have the Disney experience at a more chill, relaxed pace, a Disney...
Hawaii Stateluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Four Seasons Hawaii

The Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii are the best luxury hotels in Hawaii and we can help you get the best deals and discounts at these luxury resorts. Spoiler alert! To get the best deal or discount at a Four Seasons hotel, book via our luxury travel concierge. See what our clients say about us and how thrilled they are with the extra benefits we provide at no extra cost.
Lifestylekomando.com

No time for an overseas trip? Take one of these virtual tours instead

As many are beginning to rediscover the excitement of the world around them again, there are many opportunities to travel. The pandemic put a damper on vacations and business trips for over a year, leaving many people stuck at home. Tap or click here to track the COVID Delta variant in the U.S.
Gretna, NEOmaha.com

Pool now open Tuesdays

The Gretna City Pool is now open on Tuesdays. The announcement came June 16, in the middle of the 2021 summer season. The pool had originally opened at partial capacity with limited hours and days, dependent on staffing. Hours of operation are expected to be as follows: Monday, closed; Tuesday...
Travelt2conline.com

4 Reasons to Book Your Travel Now

The coronavirus epidemic has been in the United States for over a year, and the travel sector has suffered greatly during that period. Even now, with borders mostly closed, people socially isolating themselves, and business travel reduced to a fragment of its former self, airlines and hotels are only seeing a sliver of the travelers they saw at the start of last year.
Travelallears.net

Read THIS Before Booking a Stay at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Earlier this month we got confirmation from Disney of a re-theming for the Contemporary Resort to display a new Incredibles Theme. Disney has been working on re-theming their resorts recently by infusing more intellectual property throughout many of the resorts. They started with the Polynesian Resort and have now moved to the Contemporary and we just found out one more aspect that will be out of commission during construction.
TravelTelegraph

The bumper booking guide to the Balearic Islands: where to stay and what to do

With the promise of balmy weather, fine white sandy beaches, glorious local gastronomy and a swag bag of culture and history, it’s hardly surprising that the four main Balearics islands of Ibiza, Formentera, Majorca and Menorca remain a leading destination for summer holidays, pandemic or no pandemic. Add in nature reserves, ancient Talayotic sites and authentic inland villages and you’ve scooped the summer jackpot.
Seattle, WAKENS 5

Seattle hotels booked up as residents attempt to stay cool in record heat

SEATTLE — Seattle residents desperately needing reprieve from the heat are looking at an unexpected source for comfort: hotels. Fully air-conditioned and often with a pool, several hotel operators in the Seattle area said they're fully booked for the next few days as the Pacific Northwest endures record-breaking heat. With...
Gamblingtravelvegas.com

Resorts World Now Open

Resorts World Las Vegas is finally open! The integrated casino resort was built on the land that was once home to the Stardust. Boyd Gaming imploded the beloved casino in 2007 to build a mega-resort complex called Echelon Place. Construction started on a very ambitious project (see more info here) shortly thereafter and ended in 2008. The current owners, Genting, broke ground on Resorts World in 2015. Plans for the $4.3 billion property have changed a few times since Resorts World was officially announced. It’s finally open and a great addition to the Vegas Strip.
Theater & Dancecntraveller.com

Open-air theatre productions to book now

The past 15 months could have been scripted by a Greek tragedian: a world cast into turmoil by plague. Yet there are epilogues of optimism. Following a shift that has seen a populace spirited to the great outdoors, the curtain will rise this summer on a new wave of open-air performance spaces, from bosky hideaways to cutting-edge urban stages. Thorington Theatre, housed in an old bomb crater due to its location near a former US air base, is hidden within Suffolk forest. Built using sustainably sourced timber, it opens in June, when around 350 spectators will be treated to productions of Twelfth Night and The Secret Garden, quenching half-time thirst with local tipples of Giffords Hall sparkling wine and Aspall Cyder. It is very much a community offering, involving children’s drama groups such as Minnie Mouth Theatre and Inside Out. This civic approach also forms the backbone of The Sanctuary, a new earthen amphitheatre set outside a long barrow close to Soulton Hall in Shropshire. The two-tiered knoll seats 150 and will stage plays including the National Youth Theatre’s Animal Farm. Yet these spectacles come with a modest disclaimer: ‘Bring fortitude and dress for the weather,’ says Toby Angel, co-founder of Sacred Stones, who designed and crafted the barrow. And it isn’t just happening in rural settings. Arcola Outside from Arcola Theatre in London’s Hackney is slated to open later this year next to the current space, with shipping containers housing a bar and the entertainment, which will include comedy and musicals. Perhaps one of the more meaningful gestures of outdoor performance taking place this summer is The Walk, produced by Stephen Daldry and the Good Chance theatre. It will see Little Amal, an 11ft puppet, traverse 5,000 miles with the help of nine puppeteers through more than 65 villages from Turkey to the UK, arriving on our shores on 19 October. The start of her journey at the Turkish-Syrian border will be celebrated at Manchester’s MIF21 Festival in July. Given that travelling theatre is one of the most democratic art forms, anyone can join the character’s pilgrimage as she weaves across Europe, with the aim to raise awareness of the plight of refugees. ‘Little Amal’s story transcends borders and language,’ says Daldry. But she is also a figure of great hope. In times such as these we need art more than ever.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy