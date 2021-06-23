Breaking news: U.S. EB-5 residency visa reduced to $500,000 Act now to avoid disappointment

The EB-5 immigrant investor programme is revitalised as investors can once again apply to receive their green cards and immigrate to the United States by way of making a $500,000 investment. The success of the biggest lawsuit in the modern history of the EB-5 industry comes as great news for families who have been impatiently waiting to take advantage of the reduced investment amount. The case was filed by the Behring Regional Center in late December 2020 requesting a federal court to block implementation of the EB-5 Modernization Rule and seeking to have the investment requirement be reduced from $900,000 back to $500,000. On June 22, 2021, a U.S. federal court, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, announced that the EB-5 Modernization Rule is vacated. Therefore, the capital investment required for foreign nationals seeking to participate in the EB-5 programme is reduced to $500,000. The case was decided by U.S. magistrate judge, Jacqueline Scott Corley, who vacated the rule that increased the investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000. Judge Corley reasoned that the former acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, was not lawfully serving as Homeland Security Secretary when he promulgated the EB-5 Modernization Rule and therefore, under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, the rule is void.