Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Breaking news: U.S. EB-5 residency visa reduced to $500,000 Act now to avoid disappointment

businesstraveller.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EB-5 immigrant investor programme is revitalised as investors can once again apply to receive their green cards and immigrate to the United States by way of making a $500,000 investment. The success of the biggest lawsuit in the modern history of the EB-5 industry comes as great news for families who have been impatiently waiting to take advantage of the reduced investment amount. The case was filed by the Behring Regional Center in late December 2020 requesting a federal court to block implementation of the EB-5 Modernization Rule and seeking to have the investment requirement be reduced from $900,000 back to $500,000. On June 22, 2021, a U.S. federal court, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, announced that the EB-5 Modernization Rule is vacated. Therefore, the capital investment required for foreign nationals seeking to participate in the EB-5 programme is reduced to $500,000. The case was decided by U.S. magistrate judge, Jacqueline Scott Corley, who vacated the rule that increased the investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000. Judge Corley reasoned that the former acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, was not lawfully serving as Homeland Security Secretary when he promulgated the EB-5 Modernization Rule and therefore, under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, the rule is void.

www.businesstraveller.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Reform Act#Eb 5 Visa#Breaking News#Uscis#Dhs#The American Legal Center#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Place
Dubai
Related
Surfside, FLwlrn.org

U.S. State Department Is Expediting Visas For Relatives Of Surfside Condo Collapse

U.S. State Department officials are actively expediting visas for family members of victims and survivors of the Surfside condo collapse. The efforts to prioritize and speed up visa applications have been a team effort from city and county governments, as well as U.S. consulate and U.S. embassies. From there, requests have been referred to congressional offices, which have then coordinated with the State Department.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

EB-5 Immigration News - Will The Program Be Resuscitated?

The most recent news is that the EB-5 Regional Center program is about to sunset, that is, to expire on June 30th, 2021. The reason is because it was decoupled from automatic renewals in the Congressional budgetary process following years of being renewed in that way. Meanwhile, as a result of a recent Behring court ruling, the minimum EB5 regional center program investment requirement has returned to $ 500,000 from a high of $ 900,000. The U.S Federal District Court held the regulation raising the amount was improperly adopted.
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Federal Court Judge Leaning Towards Changing $900,000 EB-5 Rule

In the last five months Behring Regional Center and Greenberg Traurig law firm have been in the Federal Courts challenging the 2019 EB-5 modernization rule. In the case of Behring Regional Center v. Wolf, Case No. 3:20-cv-09263 (N.D. Cal) Behring Regional Center submitted an application against the Department of Homeland Security requesting the courts to disallow the implementation of the EB-5 modernization rule of 2019. The lawsuit claims that the process was done beyond the scope of power of the then-acting Department of Homeland Security officials and as such a clear violation of Administrative Procedures Act as the acting officials had no legal authority.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea warns U.S. misinterpreting signals risks disappointment

SEOUL (Reuters) - A top North Korean official warned the United States on Tuesday not to misinterpret comments by her leader, saying doing so would end in disappointment, as a U.S. envoy aiming to get talks with the North back on track met South Korea’s president. Kim Yo Jong, a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration seeks reversal for deported veterans

The Biden administration plans to track down veterans who have been deported as part of an effort to provide a pathway to citizenship along with access to Veterans Affairs benefits. A late Friday announcement from the Department of Homeland Security said the move is part of a broader plan to...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China, other Asian nations cited as state sponsors of human trafficking in US government report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. State Department named China, North Korea, and Myanmar as state sponsors of the trafficking of persons for the second consecutive year in its annual report on human trafficking released on Thursday, citing the use of forced labor in the two East Asian countries and the recruitment and use of child soldiers in the Southeast Asian nation.
U.S. Politicsgoldrushcam.com

Ex-White House Military Aide and Maryland Businessman Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Prison for Operating Fraudulent Eb-5 Visa Scheme

After a three-week trial before Judge Guidry that concluded in September 2019, a federal jury found HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH guilty on all counts of the superseding indictment. Although trial was completed in September 2019, an in-person sentencing could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The charges stemmed from the defendants’ exploitation of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) EB-5 visa program. Congress created this program to bring investment into the United States and to create American jobs. The visa program permits immigrants to invest a minimum of $1,000,000.00 in a United States job-creating enterprise and obtain permanent residency if, after two years, that investment created or preserved ten American jobs. The minimum investment required was lowered to $500,000.00 if the investment was made in a targeted employment area (“TEA”), defined as an area with an unemployment rate of 150% of the national average.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

A Home Office visa blunder is breaking my heart

I fear I will never be able to see my family again because of Home Office blunders. I applied for a spouse visa in July 2020. I didn’t receive a decision, but in January it emailed to say it had recently sent me a biometric residence permit (it hadn’t) with the wrong expiry date, and asked me to return it. I’ve since tried to establish whether they have mixed my file up with someone else’s and what my status is. The Home Office hasn’t responded to my formal complaint within the requisite 20-day window, or to my MP’s intervention. It’s been more than 18 months since I last saw my family in Canada and the US, and three of my relatives are seriously ill. I have plans for a reunion in July, but the likelihood of that is dwindling, and my heart breaks a little more every day.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexico arrests former top police official for torture

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy