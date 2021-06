In a high-profile series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox, the visiting Rays won the opener 5-2 last night, but open as small road underdogs once again. The White Sox are -113 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Chicago lost for the first time in five games last night, while the Rays have won seven of their last eight. Tampa Bay sends rookie lefty Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.54 ERA) to the mound, who has failed to last longer than 3.1 innings in his last two starts. Chicago counters with Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.14 ERA), who is looking to improve his career 1-5 record and 4.78 ERA in eight career starts against the Rays. Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak.