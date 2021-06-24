Summer meals continue to bridge the gap
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is reminding families that several hundred schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the state are providing meals through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for all kids ages 1-18. A complete listing of open sites is available on the ODE website at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/childnutrition/sfsp/Documents/Current_Year_SFSP_Open_Sites.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. When schools...www.tillamookheadlightherald.com