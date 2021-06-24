Cancel
Summer meals continue to bridge the gap

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is reminding families that several hundred schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the state are providing meals through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for all kids ages 1-18. A complete listing of open sites is available on the ODE website at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/childnutrition/sfsp/Documents/Current_Year_SFSP_Open_Sites.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. When schools...

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
