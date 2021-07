The island nation of Sri Lanka has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in South Asia since the three-decade-long civil war in the country ended in 2009. The country, popularly known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean due to its rich natural beauty and cultural heritage, offers tourists a plethora of experiences with multiple attractions ranging from pristine beaches, beautiful rainforests, tea plantations, wildlife parks, to historical sites, ancient ruins, temples and even casinos. The country’s tourism sector bounced back immediately after the war, becoming the key economic driver in post-war Sri Lanka.